Masooda, A Family Horror Thriller Sets A New Record On OTT Platform AHA Video! Read Here!

Masooda Poster Photo Credit: Gallery

Masooda, written and directed by debutant Sai Kiran is a horror movie that involves a family of a separated single mother and his teenage daughter. The movie hit the screens on November 18 amid no buzz but went on to stir up positive reviews and critical acclaim. The movie enthralled the viewers with its unconventional portrayal of evil and the narrative that is rendered with severe violence. Masooda made it to the list of successful films of Tollywood in the year 2022.

Masooda, which means beautiful in Arabic, is a witch who takes possession of a young girl Nazia through a bracelet. Nazia's mother Neelam (Sangitha) tries to free her daughter from Masooda's trap with the help of her kind-hearted neighbor Gopi (Thiruveer). The movie is a family horror with a different approach.

18 Pages Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Siddhartha's Movie Opens To A Positive Response

It premiered on the OTT platform Aha Video on December 21 after completing a successful theatrical run. Within two days (48) hours of its release on the OTT, Masooda set a new record. It has been viewed for a whopping 50 million minutes on the streaming app. Many moviegoers, who are selective about their consumption of entertainment, waited for Masooda to premiere on OTT. Looks like they have waited so long and got a thrilling experience that is worth the wait. The makers of the film have also hinted at a possible sequel to Masooda. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

Masooda Movie Review: Sangitha-Thiruveer Starrer Is An Interesting & Intriguing Family Horror Film!

Allu Arjun's OTT unit on their twitter account revealed the same. They wrote, "#MasoodaOnAHA is screaming for 50 million minutes.

5.5 lakh viewers were absolutely thrilled in their seats!!

Have you watched it yet?

Streaming now

#SaiKiran

@IamThiruveeR

@KavyaKalyanram

@sangithakrish

@Bandhavisri

@prashanthvihari

@RahulYadavNakka

@SVC_Official

@Swadharm_Ent." (sic)

Take a look at the tweet here:

The movie stars Kavya Kalyan Ram, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Satyaprakash, Surya Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Krishna Teja, and Satyam Rajesh in crucial roles.

Bankrolled by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the Swadharm Entertainment, the movie's cinematography was handled by Nagesh Banell and was edited by Jeswin Prabhu. Prashanth R Vihari composed the chilling background score and tunes of Massoda. Owing to the film's positive talk, Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed the film.