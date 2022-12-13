Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Bags Two Nominations & Fans Are Elated!

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, made by director SS Rajamouli has now added another feather to its cap. The movie secured two nominations for the prestigious Golden Globe awards for the year 2023. The news broke out on December 13 and the entire unit of the film is on cloud 9.

RRR received nominations in two categories- Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song 'Natu Natu'. The movie and the filmmaker have already bagged Film Critics Circle awards from Atlanta and New York states with Rajamouli representing it. Now, this news about Golden Globe nominations has pushed the team of RRR again into a celebratory mode. Looks like there is no stopping for RRR and the nominations for the Academy Awards look favourable.

Confirming the same, the legendary filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thanks to the jury at

@goldenglobes

for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team...

Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout. 🤗🤗🤗" (sic)

Check out the tweet here:

RRR is the story of two Telugu freedom fighters-Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, who were brought together to depict the epic story of passion, revolt, and movement. Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan in the role of Sitaramaraju have blown away the viewers with their performance. The movie's music, screenplay, and cinematography have been met with great applause.

The film also features Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Makarand Deshpande, and Rahul Ramakrishna among others in prominent roles.

MM Keeravani composed the film's tunes and background score. Rajamouli's father, writer Vijayendra Prasad worked on the film's story and script. KK Senthil Kumar, who is a staple in Rajamouli's films, cranked the camera while National Award winner A Sreekar Prasad edited the movie. DVV Danayya produced the movie under the DVV Entertainment banner.