Chiranjeevi's 'Vishvambhara': Anticipated Spectacle With Stellar Dance Moves

At
the
age
of
68,
Mega
Star
Chiranjeevi
is
not
slowing
down.
He
is
actively
choosing
to
work
on
multiple
films
back-to-back.
His
latest
project,
'Vishvambhara',
is
a
collaboration
with
the
talented
Tollywood
director
Mallidi
Vashishta.
This
film
falls
into
the
socio-fantasy
genre,
where
Chiranjeevi
portrays
a
warrior
journeying
through
various
worlds.
The
anticipation
for
'Vishvambhara'
is
high,
as
it
promises
to
be
a
significant
step
up
in
terms
of
cinematic
experience.
The
production
of
'Vishvambhara'
has
already
begun,
aiming
to
be
a
visual
spectacle.
The
initial
phase
of
shooting
included
an
action
sequence,
followed
by
scenes
that
did
not
feature
Chiranjeevi.
Later,
actresses
Trisha,
Surabhi,
and
Isha
Chawla
joined
the
filming,
contributing
to
key
scenes.
'Vishvambhara'
is
set
to
be
the
most
expensive
movie
in
Chiranjeevi's
career
and
will
be
released
in
multiple
languages
across
India.
The
film
is
expected
to
surprise
audiences
with
several
unique
elements.
One
of
the
most
talked-about
aspects
of
'Vishvambhara'
is
Chiranjeevi's
dance
performance.
It
is
believed
that
his
dance
moves
in
this
movie
will
outshine
his
performances
in
previous
hits
like
'Indra',
'Tagore',
and
'Khaidi
No.
150'.
The
music
for
these
dances
has
been
composed
by
Keeravani,
raising
expectations
that
'Vishvambhara'
will
be
another
hit
for
Chiranjeevi.
The
film
aims
to
showcase
Chiranjeevi's
timeless
energy
and
appeal,
making
it
a
highly
anticipated
release.