Chiranjeevi's 'Vishvambhara': Anticipated Spectacle With Stellar Dance Moves

At the age of 68, Mega Star Chiranjeevi is not slowing down. He is actively choosing to work on multiple films back-to-back. His latest project, 'Vishvambhara', is a collaboration with the talented Tollywood director Mallidi Vashishta. This film falls into the socio-fantasy genre, where Chiranjeevi portrays a warrior journeying through various worlds. The anticipation for 'Vishvambhara' is high, as it promises to be a significant step up in terms of cinematic experience.

The production of 'Vishvambhara' has already begun, aiming to be a visual spectacle. The initial phase of shooting included an action sequence, followed by scenes that did not feature Chiranjeevi. Later, actresses Trisha, Surabhi, and Isha Chawla joined the filming, contributing to key scenes. 'Vishvambhara' is set to be the most expensive movie in Chiranjeevi's career and will be released in multiple languages across India. The film is expected to surprise audiences with several unique elements.

One of the most talked-about aspects of 'Vishvambhara' is Chiranjeevi's dance performance. It is believed that his dance moves in this movie will outshine his performances in previous hits like 'Indra', 'Tagore', and 'Khaidi No. 150'. The music for these dances has been composed by Keeravani, raising expectations that 'Vishvambhara' will be another hit for Chiranjeevi. The film aims to showcase Chiranjeevi's timeless energy and appeal, making it a highly anticipated release.