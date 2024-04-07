Family Star Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Sees Dip In Its Earnings

Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
star
in
the
latest
romantic
family
drama,
'The
Family
Star,'
directed
by
Parasuram.
This
marks
the
collaboration
between
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Parasuram
after
the
success
of
'Geetha
Govindam.'
Produced
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
under
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
the
film
was
released
worldwide
in
Telugu
and
Tamil
on
April
5.
However,
it
faced
criticism
upon
its
theatrical
debut
due
to
Vijay
Deverakonda's
script
choices.
'The
Family
Star'
seems
destined
to
underperform
at
the
box
office,
facing
the
possibility
of
being
labeled
a
flop.
Mrunal
Thakur
and
Vijay
Deverakonda
portrayed
a
refreshing
onscreen
couple,
delivering
commendable
performances.
However,
according
to
critics'
reviews,
the
film's
shortcomings
in
storytelling,
innovative
narrative
style,
and
other
aspects
resulted
in
a
disappointing
experience
for
viewers.
The
Family
Star
All-Language
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
The
Family
Star
earned
an
estimated
₹
8.95
crore
India
net
on
its
first
two
days
at
the
box
office.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
5.75
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
3.2
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
0.85
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
9.8
Cr
The
Family
Star
Cast
In
addition
to
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
film
features
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha,
among
others,
in
pivotal
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
makes
a
cameo
appearance.
The
Family
Star
Crew
The
film,
helmed
by
Parasuram,
is
produced
by
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC),
the
banner
owned
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Co-written
by
Vasu
Varma,
the
movie
boasts
Gopi
Sundar's
composition
for
both
the
songs
and
background
score.
K.
U.
Mohanan
serves
as
the
cinematographer,
while
Marthand
K.
Venkatesh
handles
the
editing.