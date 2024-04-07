Family Star Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Sees Dip In Its Earnings

Family Star Box Office Collection Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur star in the latest romantic family drama, 'The Family Star,' directed by Parasuram. This marks the collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after the success of 'Geetha Govindam.'

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film was released worldwide in Telugu and Tamil on April 5. However, it faced criticism upon its theatrical debut due to Vijay Deverakonda's script choices. 'The Family Star' seems destined to underperform at the box office, facing the possibility of being labeled a flop.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda portrayed a refreshing onscreen couple, delivering commendable performances. However, according to critics' reviews, the film's shortcomings in storytelling, innovative narrative style, and other aspects resulted in a disappointing experience for viewers.

The Family Star All-Language Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, The Family Star earned an estimated ₹ 8.95 crore India net on its first two days at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 5.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.2 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.85 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 9.8 Cr

The Family Star Cast

In addition to Vijay Deverakonda, the film features Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha, among others, in pivotal roles. Rashmika Mandanna also makes a cameo appearance.

The Family Star Crew

The film, helmed by Parasuram, is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), the banner owned by Dil Raju and Sirish. Co-written by Vasu Varma, the movie boasts Gopi Sundar's composition for both the songs and background score. K. U. Mohanan serves as the cinematographer, while Marthand K. Venkatesh handles the editing.