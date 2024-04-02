Kajal Karthika OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform: When And Where To Watch Kajal Aggarwal's Movie

Kajal
Karthika
OTT
Release:
"Kajal
Karthika" is
a
Telugu
horror
thriller
film
penned
and
directed
by
Deekay,
featuring
Kajal
Aggarwal
and
Regina
Cassandra
in
leading
roles.
The
Tamil
film
titled
"Karungaapiyam"
was
dubbed
into
Telugu
as
"Kajal
Karthika."
Unfortunately,
it
failed
to
impress
audiences
in
both
languages,
attributed
to
its
unoriginal
storyline
and
ineffective
horror
elements
that
failed
to
evoke
fear.
Kajal
Karthika
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
Telugu
horror
film
"Kajal
Karthika,"
featuring
Kajal
Aggarwal
and
Regina,
is
set
to
arrive
on
OTT
platforms
a
year
after
its
theatrical
debut.
Catch
the
thriller
exclusively
on
Aha
OTT
starting
April
9th.
Kajal
Karthika
Cast
And
Crew
In
addition
to
Kajal
Aggarwal
and
Regina
Cassandra,
the
film
also
stars
Janani
Iyer,
Raiza
Wilson,
Noyrika
Bhatheja,
Kalaiyarasan,
Yogi
Babu,
Karunakaran,
Lollu
Sabha
Manohar,
John
Vijay,
Sha
Ra,
Aadhav
Kannadasan,
VJ
Parvathy,
TSK,
Sherlin
Seth,
Kutty
Gopi,
and
more
in
supporting
roles.
The
film,
directed
and
written
by
Deekay,
was
produced
by
Padarthi
Padmaja.
Cinematography
was
managed
by
Vignesh
Vasu,
while
editing
was
done
by
Vijay
Velukutty.
The
music
of
the
movie
marked
S.
N.
Prasad's
third
collaboration
with
Deekay
after
"Yaamirukka
Bayamey"
and
"Kaatteri."