Kajal Karthika OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform: When And Where To Watch Kajal Aggarwal's Movie

Kajal Karthika OTT Release: "Kajal Karthika" is a Telugu horror thriller film penned and directed by Deekay, featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Regina Cassandra in leading roles.

The Tamil film titled "Karungaapiyam" was dubbed into Telugu as "Kajal Karthika." Unfortunately, it failed to impress audiences in both languages, attributed to its unoriginal storyline and ineffective horror elements that failed to evoke fear.

Kajal Karthika OTT Release Date And Platform

The Telugu horror film "Kajal Karthika," featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Regina, is set to arrive on OTT platforms a year after its theatrical debut. Catch the thriller exclusively on Aha OTT starting April 9th.

Kajal Karthika Cast And Crew

In addition to Kajal Aggarwal and Regina Cassandra, the film also stars Janani Iyer, Raiza Wilson, Noyrika Bhatheja, Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Lollu Sabha Manohar, John Vijay, Sha Ra, Aadhav Kannadasan, VJ Parvathy, TSK, Sherlin Seth, Kutty Gopi, and more in supporting roles.

The film, directed and written by Deekay, was produced by Padarthi Padmaja. Cinematography was managed by Vignesh Vasu, while editing was done by Vijay Velukutty. The music of the movie marked S. N. Prasad's third collaboration with Deekay after "Yaamirukka Bayamey" and "Kaatteri."