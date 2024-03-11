Kiran Abbavaram And Rahasya Gorak Set To Exchange Engagement Vows Soon

Kiran
Abbavaram
And
Rahasya
Gorak
Engagement:
In
the
glittering
world
of
Tollywood,
where
love
stories
often
transcend
from
reel
to
real
life,
another
tale
of
romance
is
set
to
captivate
the
hearts
of
fans.
The
dashing
and
talented
actor
Kiran
Abbavaram,
known
for
his
charismatic
presence
on
screen,
is
rumoured
to
be
joining
the
league
of
lead
actors
who
found
their
soulmates
in
their
co-stars.
Abbavaram
made
his
dazzling
debut
in
Tollywood
with
the
enchanting
film
"Raja
Vaaru
Rani
Gaaru," a
heartwarming
tale
that
not
only
won
accolades
but
also
introduced
audiences
to
the
captivating
actress
Rahasya
Gorak.
It
is
said
that
the
sparks
of
love
ignited
between
Kiran
Abbavaram
and
Rahasya
Gorak
on
the
sets
of
their
debut
film,
and
since
then,
their
bond
has
only
grown
stronger,
albeit
away
from
the
limelight.
Kiran
Abbavaram
And
Rahasya
Gorak
Prepare
For
Engagement
Speculations
have
been
rife
for
some
time,
but
recent
reports
suggest
that
the
couple,
who
have
shared
an
enduring
bond
for
the
past
five
years,
is
ready
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
With
the
blessings
of
both
families,
Kiran
Abbavaram
and
Rahasya
Gorak
are
all
set
to
embark
on
a
journey
of
love
and
commitment
as
they
exchange
engagement
vows
in
a
private
ceremony.
This
Wednesday
marks
a
significant
milestone
for
Kiran
Abbavaram
as
he
takes
a
step
closer
to
forever
with
his
beloved
co-star
Rahasya.
The
engagement
ceremony,
planned
to
be
an
intimate
affair,
will
be
held
at
a
private
venue
to
ensure
the
comfort
and
privacy
of
the
couple
and
their
loved
ones.
Interestingly,
there
are
whispers
that
the
engagement
might
even
take
place
at
Kiran
Abbavaram's
own
residence,
adding
a
personal
touch
to
the
celebrations.
Following
the
engagement,
the
couple
is
reportedly
gearing
up
for
their
much-anticipated
wedding,
which
is
expected
to
take
place
later
this
year.
As
they
stand
hand
in
hand,
surrounded
by
the
love
and
blessings
of
their
nearest
and
dearest,
Abbavaram
and
Gorak
are
set
to
create
a
cherished
moment
that
will
be
etched
in
their
hearts
forever.
As
fans
eagerly
await
glimpses
of
their
favourite
stars' joyous
celebration
of
love,
Kiran
Abbavaram
and
Rahasya
Gorak's
love
story
continues
to
inspire
hope
and
romance
in
the
hearts
of
many.
Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2024, 15:59 [IST]