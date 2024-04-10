Manjummel Boys Telugu Box Office Collection Update: Soubin Shahir's Film Experiences Robust Performance

Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
the
movie
was
released
on
April
6th.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
Box
Office
Collection
Update
According
to
the
latest
reports,
the
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
surpassed
the
₹6
crore
mark,
indicating
strong
box
office
performance.
With
this
impressive
milestone
achieved,
expectations
are
high
for
even
greater
figures
to
emerge
during
the
upcoming
weekend.
The
film's
success
in
the
Telugu
market
underscores
its
widespread
appeal
and
suggests
continued
growth
in
audience
engagement.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 12:23 [IST]