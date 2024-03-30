Masthu Shades Unnai Ra OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Abhinav Gomatam's Movie

Masthu
Shades
Unnai
Ra
OTT
Release:
The
film
"Masthu
Shades
Unnai
Ra," starring
Abhinav
Gomatam
of
"Ee
Nagaraniki
Emaindi"
fame,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
23.
Directed
by
Thirupathi
Rao,
the
movie
features
Vaishali
Raj
as
the
leading
lady.
After
leaving
school
following
the
10th
grade,
Manu,
a
skilled
artist
from
the
Godavari
region,
earns
a
living
by
painting
designs
on
village
walls.
His
life
undergoes
a
transformation
when
he
encounters
a
woman
who
aids
him
in
chasing
his
dreams.
"Masthu
Shades
Unnai
Ra"
has
officially
made
its
digital
debut
on
Prime
Video,
marking
a
significant
milestone
for
this
heartwarming
drama.
Viewers
can
now
enjoy
the
movie
in
the
Telugu
language,
accompanied
by
English
subtitles,
enhancing
accessibility
for
a
broader
audience.
With
its
availability
for
streaming,
audiences
can
delve
into
the
narrative
and
captivating
performances
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes.
Masthu
Shades
Unnai
Ra
Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
features
Ali
Reza,
Moin,
Nizhalgal
Ravi,
Aananda
Chakrapani,
Tharun
Bhascker,
Ravinder
Reddy,
Lavanya
Reddy,
Jyothi
Reddy,
Surya,
Rocket
Raghava,
Swetha
Awasti,
Sai
Krishna,
and
Phani
Chandrasekhar
in
key
roles.
The
movie
was
written
by
Radha
Mohan
Gunti
and
Thirupathi
Rao
Indla,
with
Anwar
Sadiq
credited
with
the
story.
Siddhartha
Swayambhoo
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ravi
Teja
Girijala
edited
the
movie.
The
production
design
of
the
movie
was
by
Vasanth
Saravanan.