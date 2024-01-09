My Dear Donga OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Abhinav Gomatam's Movie

My Dear Donga OTT Release: The movie "My Dear Donga," featuring Abhinav Gomatam, known for his role in "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi," will soon hit the OTT platform as a direct release. Audiences can catch "My Dear Donga" exclusively on Aha. Shalini Kondepudi stars opposite Abhinav Gomatam in this romantic entertainer releasing on Aha.

Aha OTT unveiled the first look poster of the film "My Dear Donga" on Twitter, teasing, "Adavi Donga vinnaru, Takkari Donga vinnaru, Jebu Donga vinnaru. Kaani ee My Dear Donga Evaru? Let's catch him soon on Aha!" Abhinav Gomatam is glimpsed peering from behind a door frame in the poster, while Shalini Kondepudi appears taken aback. Aha announced the upcoming streaming of the movie.

The OTT premiere of "My Dear Donga" is imminent, with an official release date expected to be announced shortly. Audiences have been teased with a humorous teaser of the film by the platform.

My Dear Donga Cast And Crew

B. S. Sarwagna Kumar directs the movie My Dear Donga, produced by Maheshwar Reddy Gojala. Shalini Kondepudi serves as both the writer and the lead actress. Ajay Arasada composes the music for this Aha original film, My Dear Donga.

Abhinav Gomatam gained fame in Tollywood for his role in "Malli Raava," where his portrayal of Sumanth's friend earned him praise. His impeccable comic timing as Kaushik in Tarun Bhaskar's "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi" garnered significant acclaim. Additionally, he appeared as Pramod in "Shyam Singha Roy."

Abhinav also featured as a friend of Sai Dharam Tej's character in last year's major blockbuster, "Virupaksha." He ventured into OTT with the series "Save The Tigers," marking his entry into the digital platform. The second season of this series, created by Mahi V. Raghav, is on its way.

Shalini Kondepudi debuted in Tollywood with "Choosi Choodangaane." Following that, she appeared in "Jayamma Panchayathi" and "Cable Reddy." She also starred in the web series "Alludu Garu."