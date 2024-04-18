My Dear Donga OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Abhinav Gomatam's Movie

My
Dear
Donga
OTT
Release:
The
upcoming
movie
"My
Dear
Donga," starring
Abhinav
Gomatam,
renowned
for
his
performance
in
"Ee
Nagaraniki
Emaindhi,"
is
set
to
premiere
directly
on
the
OTT
platform.
Viewers
can
exclusively
enjoy
"My
Dear
Donga"
on
Aha,
featuring
Shalini
Kondepudi
as
the
female
lead
alongside
Abhinav
Gomatam
in
this
romantic
comedy.
Aha
OTT
has
been
actively
sharing
numerous
posters
and
teasers
of
the
movie
"My
Dear
Donga"
across
social
media
platforms.
One
of
these
posters
captures
Abhinav
Gomatam
peeking
from
behind
a
door
frame,
with
Shalini
Kondepudi
looking
surprised
beside
him.
Aha
recently
confirmed
the
imminent
streaming
release
of
the
film.
My
Dear
Donga
Release
Date
The
film
is
scheduled
for
release
on
Aha
on
April
19th.
Abhinav
Gomatam,
Shalini
Kondepudi,
Divya
Sripada,
Nikhil
Gajula,
and
Sashaank
Manduri
take
the
lead
in
"My
Dear
Donga."
The
announcement
of
the
official
OTT
premiere
date
for
"My
Dear
Donga"
has
sparked
excitement
among
film
enthusiasts.
My
Dear
Donga
Cast
And
Crew
The
film
"My
Dear
Donga"
is
helmed
by
director
B.
S.
Sarwagna
Kumar
and
produced
by
Maheshwar
Reddy
Gojala.
Shalini
Kondepudi
takes
on
dual
roles
as
the
writer
and
lead
actress.
Ajay
Arasada
is
responsible
for
composing
the
music
for
this
Aha
original
film.
Abhinav
Gomatam
rose
to
prominence
in
Tollywood
with
notable
performances.
In
"Malli
Raava,"
his
role
as
Sumanth's
friend
garnered
praise,
showcasing
his
acting
prowess.
His
impeccable
comic
timing
as
Kaushik
in
Tarun
Bhaskar's
"Ee
Nagaraniki
Emaindhi"
earned
him
significant
acclaim.
Furthermore,
he
portrayed
Pramod
in
"Shyam
Singha
Roy."
Abhinav
was
also
seen
as
a
friend
of
Sai
Dharam
Tej's
character
in
the
blockbuster
"Virupaksha"
last
year.
He
made
his
debut
in
the
OTT
realm
with
the
series
"Save
The
Tigers,"
marking
his
digital
platform
entry.
The
second
season
of
this
series,
created
by
Mahi
V.
Raghav,
is
currently
in
development.
Shalini
Kondepudi
made
her
Tollywood
debut
in
"Choosi
Choodangaane,"
followed
by
roles
in
"Jayamma
Panchayathi"
and
"Cable
Reddy."
Additionally,
she
appeared
in
the
web
series
"Alludu
Garu."
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 0:02 [IST]