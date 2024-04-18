My Dear Donga OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Abhinav Gomatam's Movie

My Dear Donga OTT Release: The upcoming movie "My Dear Donga," starring Abhinav Gomatam, renowned for his performance in "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi," is set to premiere directly on the OTT platform. Viewers can exclusively enjoy "My Dear Donga" on Aha, featuring Shalini Kondepudi as the female lead alongside Abhinav Gomatam in this romantic comedy.

Aha OTT has been actively sharing numerous posters and teasers of the movie "My Dear Donga" across social media platforms. One of these posters captures Abhinav Gomatam peeking from behind a door frame, with Shalini Kondepudi looking surprised beside him. Aha recently confirmed the imminent streaming release of the film.

My Dear Donga Release Date

The film is scheduled for release on Aha on April 19th. Abhinav Gomatam, Shalini Kondepudi, Divya Sripada, Nikhil Gajula, and Sashaank Manduri take the lead in "My Dear Donga." The announcement of the official OTT premiere date for "My Dear Donga" has sparked excitement among film enthusiasts.

My Dear Donga Cast And Crew

The film "My Dear Donga" is helmed by director B. S. Sarwagna Kumar and produced by Maheshwar Reddy Gojala. Shalini Kondepudi takes on dual roles as the writer and lead actress. Ajay Arasada is responsible for composing the music for this Aha original film.

Abhinav Gomatam rose to prominence in Tollywood with notable performances. In "Malli Raava," his role as Sumanth's friend garnered praise, showcasing his acting prowess. His impeccable comic timing as Kaushik in Tarun Bhaskar's "Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi" earned him significant acclaim. Furthermore, he portrayed Pramod in "Shyam Singha Roy."

Abhinav was also seen as a friend of Sai Dharam Tej's character in the blockbuster "Virupaksha" last year. He made his debut in the OTT realm with the series "Save The Tigers," marking his digital platform entry. The second season of this series, created by Mahi V. Raghav, is currently in development.

Shalini Kondepudi made her Tollywood debut in "Choosi Choodangaane," followed by roles in "Jayamma Panchayathi" and "Cable Reddy." Additionally, she appeared in the web series "Alludu Garu."