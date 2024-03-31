N. T. Rama Rao Jr.'s Film Projects Forge Ahead Despite Scheduling Challenges; Fans Remain Enthusiastic

Starting
with
the
movie
'RRR'
(Roudram
Ranam
Rudhiram),
N.
T.
Rama
Rao
Jr.
has
sparked
a
wave
of
enthusiasm
in
the
Indian
film
industry.
Currently,
in
an
exciting
phase
of
his
career,
NTR
Jr.
is
working
on
a
new
movie
titled
'Devara'.
Directed
by
the
renowned
Koratala
Siva,
the
film's
shooting
is
making
rapid
progress
and
is
set
to
release
on
October
10th
of
this
year.
Following
'Devara',
NTR
Jr.
plans
to
make
his
Bollywood
debut
with
'War
2',
alongside
Hrithik
Roshan.
Additionally,
he
has
announced
a
collaboration
with
'Salaar'
director
Prashanth
Neel
for
his
31st
film.
Although
this
announcement
was
made
some
time
ago,
the
project
is
expected
to
face
delays.
This
is
due
to
NTR's
busy
schedule
and
Prashanth
Neel's
commitment
to
a
two-part
movie
with
Prabhas.
Prashanth
Neel
had
initially
planned
to
start
shooting
this
high-profile
project
around
May
or
June
of
this
year.
However,
due
to
delays
in
'Devara'
and
NTR's
commitment
to
'War
2',
the
schedule
has
been
significantly
altered.
It
appears
that
Prashanth
Neel's
intention
to
work
on
NTR's
movie
before
starting
'Salaar
2'
might
not
materialize
as
planned
due
to
these
scheduling
conflicts.
The
excitement
surrounding
these
projects
remains
high
among
fans,
despite
the
potential
delays.
Each
of
these
films
promises
to
showcase
NTR's
versatility
as
an
actor
and
contribute
significantly
to
Indian
cinema.
As
the
industry
eagerly
awaits
more
updates,
it's
clear
that
NTR's
journey
in
both
Tollywood
and
Bollywood
is
one
to
watch
closely.