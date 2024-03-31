N. T. Rama Rao Jr.'s Film Projects Forge Ahead Despite Scheduling Challenges; Fans Remain Enthusiastic

Starting with the movie 'RRR' (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), N. T. Rama Rao Jr. has sparked a wave of enthusiasm in the Indian film industry. Currently, in an exciting phase of his career, NTR Jr. is working on a new movie titled 'Devara'. Directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, the film's shooting is making rapid progress and is set to release on October 10th of this year.

Following 'Devara', NTR Jr. plans to make his Bollywood debut with 'War 2', alongside Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, he has announced a collaboration with 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel for his 31st film. Although this announcement was made some time ago, the project is expected to face delays. This is due to NTR's busy schedule and Prashanth Neel's commitment to a two-part movie with Prabhas.

Prashanth Neel had initially planned to start shooting this high-profile project around May or June of this year. However, due to delays in 'Devara' and NTR's commitment to 'War 2', the schedule has been significantly altered. It appears that Prashanth Neel's intention to work on NTR's movie before starting 'Salaar 2' might not materialize as planned due to these scheduling conflicts.

The excitement surrounding these projects remains high among fans, despite the potential delays. Each of these films promises to showcase NTR's versatility as an actor and contribute significantly to Indian cinema. As the industry eagerly awaits more updates, it's clear that NTR's journey in both Tollywood and Bollywood is one to watch closely.