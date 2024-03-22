Om Bheem Bush Hit Or Flop: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Comedy Praised As Entertaining Movie

The
film
premiered
worldwide
on
March
22,
with
USA
premieres
preceding
its
global
release,
generating
considerable
anticipation,
fueled
further
by
its
uproarious
trailer.
The
trio
reunites
for
another
uproarious
and
witty
film
following
'Brochevarevaru
Ra.'
With
promising
buzz
from
premieres
in
Hyderabad,
"Om
Bheem
Bush" is
poised
to
charm
the
box
office.
Amutha
Bharathi,
a
film
industry
tracker,
reports
a
positive
audience
response
to
the
Telugu
comedy
entertainer
Om
Bheem
Bush
from
its
premiere
show.
The
narrative
centres
on
three
Ph.D.
students
aspiring
to
become
accomplished
scientists.
Their
quest
leads
them
to
the
village
of
Bhairavapuram,
where
they
seek
treasure
and
employ
scientific
methods
to
combat
malevolent
forces,
rejecting
conventional
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Hit
or
Flop?
With
USA
premieres
and
a
special
paid
show
in
Hyderabad
preceding
its
theatrical
release,
"Om
Bheem
Bush" is
generating
a
positive
buzz.
Audiences,
described
as
fun-loving,
are
reportedly
enjoying
the
unique
blend
of
comedy,
horror,
and
thriller
elements
in
the
film.
Those
who
attended
the
premieres
are
eagerly
sharing
their
experiences
and
opinions
about
"Om
Bheem
Bush"
on
various
social
media
platforms.
Read
some
of
their
reactions
below.
#OmBheemBush
is
a
laugh
riot
with
hilarious
characters
and
non-stop
jokes,
backed
by
thrilling
sound
design.
The
second
half
ramps
up
the
excitement,
delivering
a
truly
entertaining
experience.
In
this
comedy-adventure
drama,
notable
roles
are
portrayed
by
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon,
alongside
other
talented
actors.
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti
penned
and
directed
"Om
Bheem
Bush,"
produced
by
Sunil
Balusu's
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
served
as
the
cinematographer,
while
Sunny
MR
composed
both
the
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
handled
the
film's
editing.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 9:48 [IST]