Operation Valentine Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Varun Tej's Movie Continues Its Impressive Run

Operation
Valentine
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Operation
Valentine" is
a
bilingual
Telugu-Hindi
film
starring
Varun
Tej
as
an
Indian
Air
Force
pilot
and
Manushi
Chhillar
as
a
radar
officer.
It
is
an
aerial
action
thriller
film
written
and
directed
by
Shakti
Pratap
Singh
Hada.
The
movie
depicts
the
Balakot
Air
Strikes
of
2019
carried
out
by
the
Indian
Air
Force
and
was
released
amid
decent
buzz
on
March
1.
The
film
was
released
in
both
Telugu
and
Hindi
on
the
same
day,
marking
Varun
Tej's
debut
performance
as
a
leading
actor
in
Hindi
cinema.
It's
said
that
the
actor
diligently
trained
for
his
Hindi
dialogue
delivery.
Additionally,
Manushi
Chhillar
was
cast
alongside
Varun
Tej
for
the
first
time.
Operation
Valentine
All
Language
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Operation
Valentine
performed
well
on
its
first
2
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
3.65
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
1.45
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
1.95
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Sunday]
₹
1.85
Cr
Total
₹
5.25
Cr
Operation
Valentine
Cast
And
Crew
The
film's
cast
includes
Varun
Tej,
Manushi
Chhillar,
and
Mir
Sarwar.
Directed
by
Shakti
Pratap
Singh
Hada
and
written
by
Aamir
Nahid
Khan,
Siddharth
Raj
Kumar,
and
Shakti
Pratap
Singh
Hada,
the
film
promises
grand-scale
action
sequences.
It
is
produced
by
Sony
Pictures
International
Productions
and
Renaissance
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
God
Bless
Entertainment.
Sandeep
Mudda
serves
as
the
producer,
while
Nandkumar
Abbineni
and
Vakil
Khan
are
co-producers.
Syed
Zaid
Ali
and
Phurba
Sherpa
take
charge
as
line
producers.
The
cinematography
is
handled
by
Hari
K.
Vedantam,
with
Kolla
Avinash
leading
the
production
design.
Sharon
Fernandes
and
Anish
Sharma
are
the
costume
designers.
Naresh
Regalla
holds
the
role
of
production
manager,
and
M.
Sapta
Girish
serves
as
the
second
unit
director
or
assistant
director.
Ketha
Durgaprasad
works
as
the
visual
effects
supervisor,
and
Shaikat
Chakraborty
manages
the
shotover
camera
operation.
Ajeet
Kumar
Mishra
operates
as
the
Digital
Imaging
Technician/DIT,
while
Amit
Kumar
Vijay
Shah
functions
as
the
first
assistant
camera.