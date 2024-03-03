Operation Valentine Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Varun Tej's Movie Continues Its Impressive Run

Operation Valentine Box Office Collection Prediction: "Operation Valentine" is a bilingual Telugu-Hindi film starring Varun Tej as an Indian Air Force pilot and Manushi Chhillar as a radar officer. It is an aerial action thriller film written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The movie depicts the Balakot Air Strikes of 2019 carried out by the Indian Air Force and was released amid decent buzz on March 1.

The film was released in both Telugu and Hindi on the same day, marking Varun Tej's debut performance as a leading actor in Hindi cinema. It's said that the actor diligently trained for his Hindi dialogue delivery. Additionally, Manushi Chhillar was cast alongside Varun Tej for the first time.

Operation Valentine All Language Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Operation Valentine performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 3.65 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.45 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 1.95 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Total ₹ 5.25 Cr

Operation Valentine Cast And Crew

The film's cast includes Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar, and Mir Sarwar. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and written by Aamir Nahid Khan, Siddharth Raj Kumar, and Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film promises grand-scale action sequences. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

The film's cast includes Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar, and Mir Sarwar. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and written by Aamir Nahid Khan, Siddharth Raj Kumar, and Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film promises grand-scale action sequences. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.