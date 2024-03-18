English Edition
Premalu Telugu Box Office Collection Second Weekend: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Continues To Impress

Naslen s Premalu Telugu Box Office Collection Second Weekend

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released on March 8, 2024, and the Tamil-dubbed version hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Telugu Box Office Collection Update

Premalu, the Telugu (dubbed) romantic comedy, continues to make waves at the box office in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. According to the latest update from film industry tracker Forum Reelz, the movie has garnered a substantial sum over its second weekend. Raking in ₹3.65 crore during its second weekend, with Sunday alone contributing ₹1.55 crore to its earnings, Premalu maintains its strong performance. With this, the film's total collection over the span of 10 days stands at an impressive ₹7.9 crore, showcasing its enduring popularity among audiences in the region.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

Comments

Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 13:45 [IST]
