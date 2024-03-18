Premalu Telugu Box Office Collection Second Weekend: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Continues To Impress

Premalu
Box
Office
Collection:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
on
March
8,
2024,
and
the
Tamil-dubbed
version
hit
theatres
on
March
15,
2024.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Telugu
Box
Office
Collection
Update
Premalu,
the
Telugu
(dubbed)
romantic
comedy,
continues
to
make
waves
at
the
box
office
in
the
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
regions.
According
to
the
latest
update
from
film
industry
tracker
Forum
Reelz,
the
movie
has
garnered
a
substantial
sum
over
its
second
weekend.
Raking
in
₹3.65
crore
during
its
second
weekend,
with
Sunday
alone
contributing
₹1.55
crore
to
its
earnings,
Premalu
maintains
its
strong
performance.
With
this,
the
film's
total
collection
over
the
span
of
10
days
stands
at
an
impressive
₹7.9
crore,
showcasing
its
enduring
popularity
among
audiences
in
the
region.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.