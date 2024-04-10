Premalu (Telugu) OTT Release Date And Platform: When & Where To Watch Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Online

Premalu
Telugu
OTT
Release:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
in
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
while
the
Tamil
version
was
released
on
March
15th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu"
is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Telugu
OTT
Release
Date
and
Platform
The
Telugu
version
of
the
widely
acclaimed
Malayalam
romantic
drama
"Premalu,"
directed
by
Girish
AD
and
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
pivotal
roles,
is
set
to
premiere
on
Aha
on
April
12.
Moreover,
the
film
will
simultaneously
be
accessible
for
streaming
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
in
other
languages
on
the
same
day.
Premalu
Cast
and
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Naslen
K.
Gafoor
as
Sachin
Santhosh,
Mamitha
Baiju
as
Reenu
Roy,
Mathew
Thomas
as
Thomas
(extended
cameo
appearance),
Shyam
Mohan
as
Aadhi,
Sangeeth
Prathap
as
Amal
Davis,
Akhila
Bhargavan
as
Karthika,
Meenakshi
Raveendran
as
Niharika
a.k.a.
"Wanderlust",
Althaf
Salim
as
Shobi
Sir,
Shameer
Khan
as
Subin,
Ranjith
Narayan
Kurup
as
Thomas' Fried
Chicken
manager,
AR
Rajaganesh
as
Colleague,
K.S.
Prasad
as
Sachin's
father,
Gopu
Kesav
as
Reenu's
father,
Syam
Pushkaran
as
Pampa
Vaasan
(cameo
appearance),
among
others.
Premalu,
characterized
as
a
romantic
comedy,
features
a
script
co-penned
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
team
comprises
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
The
film
offers
a
glimpse
into
the
vibrant
culture
and
picturesque
landscapes
of
Hyderabad,
with
the
storyline
primarily
set
within
the
city
itself.