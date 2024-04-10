Premalu (Telugu) OTT Release Date And Platform: When & Where To Watch Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Online

Premalu Telugu OTT Release: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th. The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released in theatres on March 8, 2024, while the Tamil version was released on March 15th.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Telugu OTT Release Date and Platform

The Telugu version of the widely acclaimed Malayalam romantic drama "Premalu," directed by Girish AD and featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles, is set to premiere on Aha on April 12. Moreover, the film will simultaneously be accessible for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in other languages on the same day.

Premalu Cast and Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Naslen K. Gafoor as Sachin Santhosh, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu Roy, Mathew Thomas as Thomas (extended cameo appearance), Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis, Akhila Bhargavan as Karthika, Meenakshi Raveendran as Niharika a.k.a. "Wanderlust", Althaf Salim as Shobi Sir, Shameer Khan as Subin, Ranjith Narayan Kurup as Thomas' Fried Chicken manager, AR Rajaganesh as Colleague, K.S. Prasad as Sachin's father, Gopu Kesav as Reenu's father, Syam Pushkaran as Pampa Vaasan (cameo appearance), among others.

Premalu, characterized as a romantic comedy, features a script co-penned by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical team comprises Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

The film offers a glimpse into the vibrant culture and picturesque landscapes of Hyderabad, with the storyline primarily set within the city itself.