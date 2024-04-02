Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date & Time To Be Announced Today? Allu Arjun Fans Excited For Action Drama's Glimpses

Pushpa
"Pushpa
2:
The
Rule," directed
by
Sukumar,
is
the
highly
anticipated
sequel
to
the
Telugu
action
drama
'Pushpa:
The
Rise'.
Allu
Arjun
returns
in
the
titular
role,
joined
by
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Rashmika
Mandanna,
reprising
their
respective
roles.
This
highly
anticipated
Telugu
film,
led
by
the
charismatic
Allu
Arjun,
is
gearing
up
for
a
triumphant
return
to
theaters
on
August
15th,
2024,
a
date
that
promises
to
mark
a
grand
cinematic
celebration.
Following
the
immense
success
of
its
predecessor,
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
which
garnered
widespread
acclaim
and
left
an
indelible
mark
on
Indian
cinema,
expectations
are
soaring
for
this
sequel.
As
the
film
prepares
to
conquer
the
hearts
of
audiences
nationwide,
fans
of
Allu
Arjun
and
Telugu
cinema
can
hardly
contain
their
excitement
for
what's
sure
to
be
another
thrilling
chapter
in
the
Pushpa
saga.
'Pushpa:
The
Rise' clinched
two
awards
at
the
69th
National
Film
Awards:
Best
Actor,
awarded
to
Allu
Arjun,
and
Best
Music
Direction,
bestowed
upon
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Pushpa
2
Teaser
Release
Date
&
Time
To
Be
Announced
Today?
In
the
latest
news,
fans
of
the
highly
anticipated
sequel,
"Pushpa
2:
The
Rule,"
are
in
for
a
treat
today
as
reports
confirm
the
teaser
announcement
at
4:05
PM.
The
excitement
is
palpable
as
enthusiasts
eagerly
await
this
long-awaited
reveal,
set
to
ignite
screens
with
its
fiery
intensity.
Adding
to
the
anticipation
is
the
unveiling
of
a
massive
poster,
promising
a
visual
spectacle
that
will
leave
fans
buzzing
with
excitement.
Stay
tuned
as
the
countdown
begins
for
what
promises
to
be
an
electrifying
moment
for
cinema
lovers
everywhere.
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule
Cast
and
Crew
The
film
boasts
a
stellar
ensemble
cast,
with
Allu
Arjun
in
the
role
of
Pushpa
Raj,
Fahadh
Faasil
portraying
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekhawat,
IPS,
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
Molleti
Srivalli,
Pushpa's
wife.
Other
notable
cast
members
include
Jagadeesh
Prathap
Bandari
as
Kesava
alias
Mondelu,
Pushpa's
best
friend
and
confidant;
Jagapathi
Babu;
Prakash
Raj
as
Shankar
Reddy;
Sunil
as
Mangalam
Srinu;
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
as
Dakshayani,
Mangalam
Srinu's
wife;
Rao
Ramesh
as
MP
Bhumireddy
Siddappa
Naidu;
Dhananjaya
as
Jaali
Reddy;
Shanmukh
as
Jakka
Reddy;
Ajay
as
Molleti
Mohan
Raj,
Pushpa's
elder
half-brother;
Sritej
as
Pushpa's
second
elder
step-brother;
Kalpalatha
as
Pushpa's
mother;
and
Velugubantala
Krishna
as
a
police
officer.
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule
is
a
creation
of
the
talented
writer
and
director
Sukumar,
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y.
Ravi
Shankar.
The
film
features
cinematography
by
Mirosław
Kuba
Brożek
and
editing
by
Karthika
Srinivas
and
Ruben.
The
musical
score
is
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule
is
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writings.
The
film
boasts
a
budget
of
₹500
crore.