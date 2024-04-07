Pushpa 2 - The Rule Teaser Release Date And Time: Allu Arjun Fans Brace For Action-packed Sneak Peek

Pushpa
2
-
The
Rule
Teaser
Release:
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule,
an
eagerly
awaited
Telugu
action
drama,
is
helmed
by
director
Sukumar
and
backed
by
production
houses
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writings.
The
film
features
Allu
Arjun
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
a
stellar
cast
including
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Dhananjay,
Rao
Ramesh,
Sunil,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekhawat,
all
reprising
their
roles.
Serving
as
the
sequel
to
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
it
marks
the
second
installment
in
the
dynamic
Pushpa
film
series.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
took
to
social
media
today
with
an
electrifying
announcement,
setting
hearts
racing
with
the
reveal
that
the
teaser
for
"Pushpa
2:
The
Rule" is
slated
to
drop
tomorrow.
Anticipation
is
soaring
as
fans
eagerly
await
the
adrenaline-pumping
glimpse
into
the
highly
anticipated
sequel.
Alongside
this
exciting
news,
they
have
also
shared
an
image
showcasing
the
completion
of
the
post-production
work
of
the
film
in
a
studio,
captioned
'All
Set'.
With
the
promise
of
high-octane
action
and
gripping
drama,
it's
clear
that
"Pushpa
2:
The
Rule"
is
set
to
ignite
a
nationwide
fervor.
Stay
tuned
for
further
updates
on
the
teaser
release
and
be
part
of
the
excitement
as
anticipation
reaches
its
peak!