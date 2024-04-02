Telugu Dialogue Writer And Lyricist Sri Ramakrishna Passes Away

Sri Ramakrishna Passes Away: Renowned dialogue writer and lyricist Sri Ramakrishna (74), known for his contributions to numerous Tollywood films, has sadly passed away after battling illness.

Sri Ramakrishna, who had been suffering from illness for the past few days, passed away at 8 o'clock on Monday night as his health deteriorated.

Legacy and Contributions

He gained acclaim for his work in providing Telugu dialogues for movies dubbed into Tollywood from other languages. Sri Ramakrishna, originally from Tenali in Guntur district, made Chennai his home five decades ago due to the concentration of the film industry in the city. He breathed his last while receiving treatment at Apollo Hospital in teynampet, Chennai.

He has penned Telugu dialogues for over 300 films, including hits like Bombay, Jeans, Gentleman, and Chandramukhi. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai once mentioned learning Telugu from Ramakrishna during the filming of Jeans.

Having collaborated with esteemed directors such as Mani Ratnam and Shankar, his latest project was Rajinikanth's Darbar. He is survived by his wife Swati and son Gautham. Gautham announced that Sri Ramakrishna's final rites will take place today at the crematorium in Saligramam, Chennai. Prominent figures in the Telugu film industry are expressing their condolences upon hearing the news of his passing.