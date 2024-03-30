Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Set To Maintain Momentum

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction: The worldwide release of "Tillu Square," starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran and directed by Mallik Ram, took place on May 29th.

This romantic crime-comedy, following the success of its predecessor, DJ Tillu, released in 2022, was eagerly anticipated. The sequel has garnered positive reviews from both critics and fans alike.

The movie was officially announced in June 2022 by Naga Vamsi, with principal photography commencing in August of the same year. Ram Miriyala and Sricharan Pakala take on the roles of music directors, while Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and Naveen Nooli are responsible for cinematography and editing, respectively.

Tillu Square experienced several delays in its release owing to post-production challenges. Initially set for a worldwide release on February 9, 2024, it was later postponed to avoid clashing with the film Eagle during the five-way Sankranti period. After multiple delays, it finally hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Tillu Square performed well on its first day at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 10.5 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 10.5 Cr rough data

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 0.05 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 10.55 Cr

Tillu Square Cast And Crew

The ensemble cast of the film includes Siddhu Jonnalagadda portraying Bala Gangadhar Tilak, also known as "DJ Tillu," alongside Anupama Parameswaran as Lily, Tillu's romantic interest. Muralidhar Goud portrays Tillu's father, while Prince Cecil takes on the role of Shannon Gonzales. C. V. L. Narasimha Rao stars as Lily's father, with Murali Sharma, Praneeth Reddy Kallem playing Marcus, Tillu's friend. Additionally, Raj Tirandasu appears as Jonathan, and Neha Shetty makes a cameo appearance as M. Radhika, Tillu's ex-love interest.

The screenplay for the film was crafted by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Ravi Anthony, with Malik Ram serving as the director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu took charge of cinematography, while Naveen Nooli handled editing duties. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani collaborated on the composition of songs for Tillu Square, while Bheems Ceciroleo provided the background score. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produced the project under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.