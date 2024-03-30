Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Set To Maintain Momentum

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
The
worldwide
release
of
"Tillu
Square," starring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
and
directed
by
Mallik
Ram,
took
place
on
May
29th.
This
romantic
crime-comedy,
following
the
success
of
its
predecessor,
DJ
Tillu,
released
in
2022,
was
eagerly
anticipated.
The
sequel
has
garnered
positive
reviews
from
both
critics
and
fans
alike.
The
movie
was
officially
announced
in
June
2022
by
Naga
Vamsi,
with
principal
photography
commencing
in
August
of
the
same
year.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Sricharan
Pakala
take
on
the
roles
of
music
directors,
while
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
and
Naveen
Nooli
are
responsible
for
cinematography
and
editing,
respectively.
Tillu
Square
experienced
several
delays
in
its
release
owing
to
post-production
challenges.
Initially
set
for
a
worldwide
release
on
February
9,
2024,
it
was
later
postponed
to
avoid
clashing
with
the
film
Eagle
during
the
five-way
Sankranti
period.
After
multiple
delays,
it
finally
hit
theatres
on
March
29,
2024.
Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Tillu
Square
performed
well
on
its
first
day
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
10.5
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
10.5
Cr
rough
data
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
0.05
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
10.55
Cr
Tillu
Square
Cast
And
Crew
The
ensemble
cast
of
the
film
includes
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
portraying
Bala
Gangadhar
Tilak,
also
known
as
"DJ
Tillu,"
alongside
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
Lily,
Tillu's
romantic
interest.
Muralidhar
Goud
portrays
Tillu's
father,
while
Prince
Cecil
takes
on
the
role
of
Shannon
Gonzales.
C.
V.
L.
Narasimha
Rao
stars
as
Lily's
father,
with
Murali
Sharma,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem
playing
Marcus,
Tillu's
friend.
Additionally,
Raj
Tirandasu
appears
as
Jonathan,
and
Neha
Shetty
makes
a
cameo
appearance
as
M.
Radhika,
Tillu's
ex-love
interest.
The
screenplay
for
the
film
was
crafted
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Ravi
Anthony,
with
Malik
Ram
serving
as
the
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
took
charge
of
cinematography,
while
Naveen
Nooli
handled
editing
duties.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
collaborated
on
the
composition
of
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
while
Bheems
Ceciroleo
provided
the
background
score.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
produced
the
project
under
the
banners
of
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas.