Tillu Square Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Movie Captivates With Fresh Sequences And Engaging Dialogues

Tillu,
also
known
as
Bala
Gangadhar
Tilak,
has
made
a
name
for
himself
as
a
DJ
and
runs
a
wedding
event
business
called
Tillu
Event
with
his
family.
He
lands
a
big
job
worth
25
lakhs
from
someone
he
doesn't
know.
At
a
pub,
under
unexpected
circumstances,
Tillu
meets
Lilly
(Anupama
Parameswaran).
The
story
unfolds
with
the
challenges
Tillu
faces
due
to
the
events
he
organizes
for
the
mysterious
man
and
how
his
life
changes
with
Lilly's
entrance.
Questions
arise
about
Lilly's
pregnancy,
Radhika's
(Neha
Shetty)
role
in
Tillu's
life,
and
whether
Tillu
can
fulfill
Lilly's
request
to
help
her
escape
from
prison.
The
film
"Tillu
Square" follows
a
similar
screenplay
that
contributed
to
the
success
of
"DJ
Tillu,"
yet
Director
Malik
Ram
has
introduced
new
sequences
and
dialogues
to
refresh
the
narrative.
The
movie's
strength
lies
in
its
storytelling,
balanced
execution
without
unnecessary
deviations,
and
engaging
dialogues
that
keep
the
audience
entertained.
The
first
half
of
the
movie
mirrors
"DJ
Tillu,"
while
the
second
half
introduces
a
character
named
Don
(Murali
Sharma)
and
shifts
towards
a
crime
drama
without
losing
its
grip
on
the
audience's
interest.
Neha
Shetty
reprises
her
iconic
role
as
Radhika,
adding
depth
to
the
storyline.
Anu
Emmanuel
is
cast
in
a
non-glamorous
but
thrilling
role,
showcasing
the
effective
teamwork
of
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Malik,
and
their
crew,
especially
in
handling
the
climax.
Siddhu
shines
once
again
as
Tillu,
captivating
fans
with
his
energetic
performance
and
effortless
dialogue
delivery.
Contrary
to
what
was
suggested
in
the
promotional
materials,
Anu
Emmanuel
delivers
a
compelling
performance
in
a
serious
role,
debunking
any
misconceptions
about
her
character
being
solely
for
glamour.
Neha
Shetty
makes
a
notable
guest
appearance,
bringing
both
emotion
and
humor
to
her
brief
role.
The
ensemble
cast,
including
Muralidhar
Goud,
Marcus,
Prince,
Brahmaji,
and
Murali
Sharma,
significantly
contributes
to
the
film's
entertainment
value.
Each
character
leaves
a
lasting
impression
on
the
audience.
The
writing
stands
out
as
one
of
the
movie's
strongest
aspects,
with
well-crafted
dialogues
and
scenes
that
build
on
the
foundation
laid
by
"DJ
Tillu."
While
the
music
may
not
be
groundbreaking,
it
enhances
the
film's
appeal.
The
production
values
of
"Tillu
Square"
are
another
highlight,
showcasing
quality
filmmaking
that
enriches
the
viewing
experience.
The
movie
is
likened
to
a
traditional
'chutney'-familiar
yet
impossible
to
resist.
Despite
the
potentially
high
expectations
set
by
"DJ
Tillu,"
"Tillu
Square"
manages
to
captivate
its
audience
with
its
unique
blend
of
humor,
drama,
and
engaging
narrative.