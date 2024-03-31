Tillu Square Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Movie Captivates With Fresh Sequences And Engaging Dialogues

Tillu, also known as Bala Gangadhar Tilak, has made a name for himself as a DJ and runs a wedding event business called Tillu Event with his family. He lands a big job worth 25 lakhs from someone he doesn't know. At a pub, under unexpected circumstances, Tillu meets Lilly (Anupama Parameswaran). The story unfolds with the challenges Tillu faces due to the events he organizes for the mysterious man and how his life changes with Lilly's entrance. Questions arise about Lilly's pregnancy, Radhika's (Neha Shetty) role in Tillu's life, and whether Tillu can fulfill Lilly's request to help her escape from prison.

The film "Tillu Square" follows a similar screenplay that contributed to the success of "DJ Tillu," yet Director Malik Ram has introduced new sequences and dialogues to refresh the narrative. The movie's strength lies in its storytelling, balanced execution without unnecessary deviations, and engaging dialogues that keep the audience entertained. The first half of the movie mirrors "DJ Tillu," while the second half introduces a character named Don (Murali Sharma) and shifts towards a crime drama without losing its grip on the audience's interest.

Neha Shetty reprises her iconic role as Radhika, adding depth to the storyline. Anu Emmanuel is cast in a non-glamorous but thrilling role, showcasing the effective teamwork of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Malik, and their crew, especially in handling the climax. Siddhu shines once again as Tillu, captivating fans with his energetic performance and effortless dialogue delivery. Contrary to what was suggested in the promotional materials, Anu Emmanuel delivers a compelling performance in a serious role, debunking any misconceptions about her character being solely for glamour.

Neha Shetty makes a notable guest appearance, bringing both emotion and humor to her brief role. The ensemble cast, including Muralidhar Goud, Marcus, Prince, Brahmaji, and Murali Sharma, significantly contributes to the film's entertainment value. Each character leaves a lasting impression on the audience. The writing stands out as one of the movie's strongest aspects, with well-crafted dialogues and scenes that build on the foundation laid by "DJ Tillu." While the music may not be groundbreaking, it enhances the film's appeal.

The production values of "Tillu Square" are another highlight, showcasing quality filmmaking that enriches the viewing experience. The movie is likened to a traditional 'chutney'-familiar yet impossible to resist. Despite the potentially high expectations set by "DJ Tillu," "Tillu Square" manages to captivate its audience with its unique blend of humor, drama, and engaging narrative.