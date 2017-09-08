 »   »   » 3 Anticipated Telugu Movies That Ended Up As Disasters!

In the span of one month, 3 anticipated flicks of Tollywood released and diminished without creating ripples post-release as compared to the sound waves created before release.

Goutham Nanda

Sampath Nandi, who had scored back-to-back hits with Racha and Bengal Tiger, had chalked out a supposedly interesting and engaging flick by devising an uber-cool characterisation for Gopichand.

The teaser and trailer of the movie had garnered unanimous thumbs up from the audience and had raised the expectation level as well. As a result, the movie was sold to a considerable amount of 21.5 Cr.

However, the movie was met with mixed reactions and ended up earning a distributor share of a meagre 10.9 Cr, thus, ending up as a double disaster at the box office.

LIE

Niithin, who had delivered a solid hit with A Aa, was expected to come again with a solid blockbuster. The actor had got an image makeover and had moulded his character for the movie, LIE.

Hanu Raghavapudi, who called action/cut for the movie, had roped in Arjun Sarja as the stylish antagonist. Having made at a whopping budget of 32 Cr, the theatricals were sold at a cost of 24-25 Cr but ended up raking a small amount of 9.45 Cr, thus, earning the tag of a double disaster.

Paisa Vasool

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who had delivered an impressive hit with his landmark 100th movie, Gautamiputra Satakarni, stepped out of his comfort zone of mass genre and clubbed hands with Puri Jagannadh for the first time.

Puri, who has been eluded of a conventional hit had pinned hopes on Paisa Vasool. Much to the dismay of Puri and Balayya fans, the movie was flat, uninteresting and disengaging apart from Balayya's histrionics.

Even Puri's trademark dialogues & Balayya's energy couldn't save the average movie. The movie had to collect 32 Cr as the distributor share but has managed to rake in just 17 Cr in its first week and might earn an extra 2-3 Cr in its overall run.

Paisa Vasool, is set to incur an overall loss of 10 Cr, thus, fizzling out, commercially, at the box office as a disaster.