 »   »   » A Rustic Trendsetter Called Arjun Reddy!

Tollywood is experiencing a high after quite sometime with a set of movies being labelled as 'different attempts' and striking big at the box office. The recent to join the bandwagon is Arjun Reddy.

Being directed by a newbie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie was very much in news right from the beginning. The teaser and trailer of the movie skyrocketed the expectations of the movie and the youth of AP/TS states were eagerly awaiting its release.



The audio launch function was highly debated because of Vijay Devarakonda's speech, protagonist of the movie, and his antics. His controversial speech was deemed as arrogant and overconfident. However, the actor had cleared the air by saying that the speech was an outcome of his confidence on the product and nothing else.



The movie was welcomed by the audience through unprecedented bookings which was first of its kind for a movie of that medium. Both critics and audience heaped praises on the movie, especially for the flawless performance of Vijay Devarakonda.



It is not just the fans, but also the film fraternity and fellow celebrities who are not able contain themselves and are going gaga over the movie.



Few of the Twitterati responses are captured below.



Anu Emmanuel: "#ArjunReddy what a raw and pure film! I could say more but I'll just keep that to myself"



Director Krish: "#ArjunReddy wil b as famous a yrs from now as it is today. Thank U SandeepReddy & VijayDevarakonda fr passionate n fearless storytelling"



Actor Varun Tej said, "Sandeep Vanga loved your vision and taking!! And Vijay's performance was spotless!! Don't miss this one!"



Mr. Consistent, Nani said, "Biggg congratulations to the team of #ArjunReddy .So proud and happy for vijay and the team.2017 what an year for Telugu cinema"



Film-maker, Vamsi Paidipally quoted, "#ArjunReddy as Bold & as Intense as it can get...Brilliantly Written,Directed & Acted..."



The movie is taking the box office too by storm. Being made at a meagre budget of just 3.2 Cr, the movie was sold at 6 Cr. However the gutsy flick earned a worldwide share of 4.5 Cr on day 1 itself, which means that the movie has achieved breakeven by day 2. The movie is all set to achieve quadruple blockbuster.



In the US, the movie has earned over $720K during the weekend, thus, earning the label of the highest earning Telugu movie with an "A" certificate in the said region.



What more is fascinating is the fact that the daring movie has earned more than Ajith's Vivegam in the US and has added more shows to its kitty in Chennai's Mayajaal Multiplex despite the fact that Thala's movie was released and is running as its competitor.



The makers have not dubbed the movie and released it in other neighbouring states as plans of a remake is on.



Hope fans of other language too, gets to witness Arjun Reddy in their local language. The question, however, is, will the leading star of other languages be able to replicate the magic of Vijay Devarakonda or not? Only time will tell.