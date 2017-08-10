 »   »   » A Tight Clash This Friday! LIE, Jaya Janaki Nayaka & Nene Raju Nene Mantri To Release On Aug 11

Come this Friday(Aug 11), you will witness a tight clash at the box office with some interesting movies hitting theatres. With no big releases in the pipeline and an added advantage of an extended weekend on the occasion of Independence Day, movie buffs can give a treat to themselves during the weekend.

The sweet battle would be fought between Rana Daggubati's Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM), Boyapatti Sreenu directorial Jaya Janaki Nayaka (JJN) & Niithin's LIE (Love Intelligence Enemity).



LIE



Niithin, who is not quite experiencing a dream run at the box office has pinned high hopes on this much awaited flick. Expectations of the movie are quite high at the positive side due to various factors.



First, it was Niithin's makeover to a macho look, followed by the teaser cut of the movie. The stylish making and rendition of BGM has added more flavour of expectations to the movie.



The main attraction of the movie would definitely be Action King Arjun Sarja's role reprisal of a stylish antagonist. This would ensure an engaging on-screen battle between Niithin and Arjun.



Being made at a whopping cost of 45 Cr, Hanu Raghavapudi of Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha fame has called action cut for the movie. King of background music, Mani Sharma has scored music while the flick is bankrolled under 14 reels entertainment banner.



Jaya Janaki Nayaka



This action based commercial movie is riding on higher hopes as the movie is helmed by the man who is deemed as the expert of commercial cinema, Boyapati Sreenu.



Boyapati, who is known for canning high voltage action drama, has steered the ship with some prominent names on papers such as, Bellamkond Srinivas, Rakul Preet Singh, Aadi Pinnisetty & Jagapathi Babu.



Devi Sri Prasad, the current happening in the T-Town has rendered music for the movie.



Nene Raju Nene Mantri



The political thriller which is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions could well be the platform for Rana Daggubati to establish himself as a leading hero of the Telugu Industry. The teaser and trailer of the movie assures a promising content.



With the likes of Rana, Kajal Agarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navdeep, Tanikella Bharani, Pradeep Rawat, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali & Bithiri Sathi, the movie is sure to offer a treat to fans.



Meanwhile, the Telugu version of Dhanush's much awaited VIP-2, which was originally slated for an August 11th release has now been pushed to 18th of the same month in order to get more screens and to avoid clash with the 3 direct Telugu movies which are already riding high on expectations.