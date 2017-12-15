 »   »   » Agnyathavaasi Audio Launch: Here’re The Details!

Less than a month to go for the release of Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi, the movie is creating constant buzz. The audio launch details of the much anticipated flick of Sankranthi, Agnyaathavaasi is out, scroll down for the details below.

Chief Guest For Agnyaathavaasi



It is almost confirmed that senior actors, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh would be embracing the audio launch event of Agnyaathavaasi. Rumours are also ripe that Venkatesh would be seen in the movie in a special cameo alongside Powerstar. The audio launch event is slated on 19th December at Hitex, Hyderabad, and an official announcement on the same is yet to be made.



Recently, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan made some interesting and positive comments on his elder brother's political stint and the latter's favourable intentions of reforming the society. Now, the news of Chiranjeevi sharing the dais with his Tammudu gives rise to speculations of the duo's political life.



The monarch of the Mega family, Chiranjeevi, had been a considerate brother when he made himself available for the audio launch functions of Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh and Sardaar Gabbar Singh.



Venkatesh, who is a family friend of the Mega clan had earlier showed his generosity by honouring the role of chief guest for Ram Charan's audio launch. Not to forget the fact that the Daggubati successor had even shared screen with Pawan Kalyan in Gopala Gopala movie.



If the sources are to be believed, the teaser of Agnyaathavaasi, is all set to storm the social media on 16th of December. The Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram combo is not just expected to rupture the Box-office, but also is expected to set some records straight in YouTube as well.



Agnyaathavaasi, has already created quite a buzz with its pre-look, first look poster and two single tracks.



Biggest Opening On Cards?



One of the last few movies of Pawan Kalyan before he ventures into active politics completely. So, the fans of Powerstar are all geared up to dent the Box-office with some towering records. Agnyaathavaasi, is already showing its mighty power in the North American region as it is confirmed to be releasing in as many as 500 locations surpassing the count of Baahubali 2.



The pre-booking too, will be opened late this week which ensures a booking window of over 3 weeks. The premiere day of Agnyathavaasi is slated on Tuesday which is ideal in the US market as the same day offers handy offers.



Pawan Kalyan represents the mass audience while Trivikram woos the class section. With both of them coming together, Agnyaathavaasi, is sure to strike non-Baahubali record if the movie succeeds in generating positive word of mouth post its release. Agnyaathavaasi may even end up grossing somewhere close to 200 Cr at the box office.