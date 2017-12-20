 »   »   » Agnyathavaasi Audio Launch: Highlights

Trivikram Srinivas

The charismatic and vibrant director shared his insights in a detailed and riveting speech. He instructed fans of Powerstar to be safe while heading back from the audio launch event as one's safety is a care of concern to the respective family members and Pawan Kalyan himself.



Guruji requested the fans to maintain their composure while he addresses the cinema crew and cast members as he felt they deserve every bit of the respect.



Trivikram Srinivas thanked Anirudh Ravichander for his foot tapping tunes and heaped praises for his fearlessness in his work. The duo were supposed to collaborate for A..Aa, but did not materialize due to date issues.



Trivikram opened up that he was unable to work with legendary actor Rao Gopal Rao, but his wish was fulfilled when he had the chance of directing his son, Rao Ramesh.



The Maatalu Mantrikudu commended the dedication of both the leading ladies for their involvement in dubbing their own voice for Agnyathavaasi as both of them are non-native actors.



Trivikram had some great words for his leading hero. He said that the story of Agnyathavaasi was narrated to Pawan Kalyan and the same was Okayed by the latter within the first two minutes without any disputes. Trivikram sent the fans into tizzy by stating that the audience would witness Kalyan's Nata Vishwaroopam in Agnyathavaasi.





