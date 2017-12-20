 »   »   » Agnyathavaasi Audio Launch: Highlights

The grand audio launch of Agnyaathavaasi which took place yesterday at Hyderabad could be deemed as one memorable day for the entire team of Agnyaathavaasi, and especially to the fans of Powerstar. Though there were no chief guests for the event, fans of Pawan Kalyan, made the event a special one.
The team of Agnyaathavaasi left no stone unturned in order to make the audio function a grand success. The event was well lit up with a gigantic stage set up and facilitating large number of seating capacity to accommodate Industry folks and fans.
Let's quickly run through the event..
Keerthi Suresh
The happening actress of K-town opened up her speech with her cute and amateurish Telugu diction. She shared an anecdote that her mother had the opportunity to act with Megastar Chiranjeevi while she was blessed to share the screen space with his brother, Pawan Kalyan. She even complimented Anirudh, the music director of the movie, in a comical and lighter note.
Anu Emmanuel
The Kerala Ammayi, who had the privilege of working in such a huge project, thanked both the actor and director profusely. Anu thanked and wished the entire team of Agnyaathavaasi.
Rao Ramesh
Ramesh conveyed wishes from actor Nithiin to both the actor and director. The versatile actor was ecstatic with his role as his role in Agnyaathavaasi was more a detailed one and had quite a good number of combination scenes with Pawan Kalyan.
Boman Irani
The Bollywood legend will be seen in Telugu cinema once again after his debut movie, Attarintiki Daredi, which was incidentally with Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan.
Boman Irani had no inhibitions in accepting the offer to act in Agnyaathavaasi, after he learnt that Trivikram would be wielding the megaphone and Pawan Kalyan would be playing the role of the protagonist.
Aadhi Pinisetty
The young and handsome actor who is a known personnel in both Tamil & Telugu languages is wearing the grease paint as an antagonist in Agnyaathavaasi. In a short and crisp speech, Aadhi thanked Trivikram and Kalyan for the opportunity.
Khushbu Sundar
Veteran actress, Khushbu, who was last seen 10 years ago in Telugu is making a grand comeback. Though she was last seen in NTR's Yamadonga in a cameo role, it was Stalin, which had offered her a meaty role the last time.
It is once again a Mega hero's movie which has presented her a substantial role which she claims it powerful. Khushbu was all praises for Pawan Kalyan for his humility and grounded nature.
Trivikram Srinivas
The charismatic and vibrant director shared his insights in a detailed and riveting speech. He instructed fans of Powerstar to be safe while heading back from the audio launch event as one's safety is a care of concern to the respective family members and Pawan Kalyan himself.
Guruji requested the fans to maintain their composure while he addresses the cinema crew and cast members as he felt they deserve every bit of the respect.
Trivikram Srinivas thanked Anirudh Ravichander for his foot tapping tunes and heaped praises for his fearlessness in his work. The duo were supposed to collaborate for A..Aa, but did not materialize due to date issues.
Trivikram opened up that he was unable to work with legendary actor Rao Gopal Rao, but his wish was fulfilled when he had the chance of directing his son, Rao Ramesh.
The Maatalu Mantrikudu commended the dedication of both the leading ladies for their involvement in dubbing their own voice for Agnyathavaasi as both of them are non-native actors.
Trivikram had some great words for his leading hero. He said that the story of Agnyathavaasi was narrated to Pawan Kalyan and the same was Okayed by the latter within the first two minutes without any disputes. Trivikram sent the fans into tizzy by stating that the audience would witness Kalyan's Nata Vishwaroopam in Agnyathavaasi.
Pawan Kalyan
The dynamic actor who is celebrating his silver jubilee film was welcomed with a rousing reception from the audience and fans. In a 20-minute-long speech, Pawan Kalyan was seen to be more focussed on his political journey than confining himself to Agnyaathavaasi. He expressed his gratitude to his fans who stood by his side during his failure.
Kalyan had some distinctive words for his friend turned director, Trivikram Srinivas, for his positive impact and contribution to the actor's life. The Gabbar Singh actor reminisced the way Trivikram celebrated and motivated him during his thick and thin respectively.
While Powerstar has an unimaginable legion of fan following, the actor claimed that he was a fan of music director, Anirudh, for the appealing rendition of Kolaveri Di song.