 »   »   » Agnyathavaasi Teaser Creates Ripples!

For the next one month, it would be Pawan Kalyan mania in the Telugu states. Touted to be one of the last few movies of the Powestar, before he takes an active plunge into the politics, Agnyathavaasi, has started its command all over.

The teaser of Agnyathavaasi was released on Saturday, which just didn't set some records straight, but has indeed spiked up the expectations level on the movie.



Teaser Review



The first and the foremost catch point of the Agnyathavaasi teaser is the rendition of cinematography and rich visuals. Locations look great, artists look swanky and the entire makeover appear to be one grandeur show.



Stars like Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh are repeated from Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas's previous Industry hit, Attarintiki Daredi, while yesteryear heartthrob, Khushbu Sundar will be seen playing a pivotal role. Pawan Kalyan takes control of the teaser, with his multifaceted dynamisms. He appears stylish, tickles one's funny bone, shows intensity and romances two beautiful heroines.



Teaser Records



Agnyathavaasi teaser was slated to release at 7.30 pm on 16th Saturday. But much to the surprise of fans, it was preponed by an hour, and instead got released at 6:30PM. But the shocking surprise did not deter the spirit of Powerstar fans as they were all game to stamp their mark of adulation towards their idol. Within minutes of the teaser's release, records were set straight from the word go.



The previous teaser record was held by Suriya's Gang (the dubbed version of Thaana Serndha Kootam), where the teaser had garnered around 309k Likes. It did not take much time for our Gabbar Singh to terminate all previous YouTube records of Tollywood.



Agnyathavaasi teaser hit the 100k mark within a stunning 29 minute window. The teaser touched 200k likes in 80 min, 300k likes in 272 min & 309k likes in 328 min, making it the most liked teaser of Tollywood within a span of 6 hours of its release.



Powerstar- The Record Creator



Agnyathavaasi, ended up its day with a colossal statistics of 6.4 Million views and 412k Likes. Pawan Kalyan also holds the distinction of introducing 10k, 50k, 100k, 150k, 200k, 250k, 300k, 350k and 400k club for teasers in Tollywood. Though Balakrishna's Gauthami Putra Satakarni, and Baahubali 2 have some records in their kitty, both movies claim their respective records under the trailer category.



Agnyathavaasi teaser not just tops the list of Tollywood, but stands tall at the second place of South cinema.



With the movie making news almost every day, it is said that the stage is set for the audio launch of Agnyathavaasi in a grand scale. A positive word of mouth post the movie's release will only witness tsunami at the box office. All eyes now, are set on 10th of January.