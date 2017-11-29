 »   »   » VIRAL! Anushka Shetty's New Pic Is The Talk Of The Town!

Anushka Shetty, the popular South Indian actress is at the peak of her acting career. The mileage that the actress got with the Baahubali series was phenomenal and with the phenomenal portrayal of Devasena, Ansuhka Shetty emerged as the face of South Indian film industry.
Undoubtedly, Anushka Shetty is a beauty with brain and talent. Be it the looks or acting talent, she is at par with some of the best talents of the Indian film industry. More than once, she has stunned the audiences with the makeovers that she went for the perfection of roles that she portrayed.
Now, Anushka Shetty has stunned all of her fans and followers with a new picture, which has left her fans and followers talking over. . Keep scrolling down to know more..
New Picture Of Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty, recently took to Facebook to post a new picture, which has the actress in an all new look. In this picture, the actress is seen sporting a short hair and she could be seen in a much trimmed look. The message that she has posted along with the photo has also gained attention.
Is It Her New Look For The Movie?
Well, it is not clear whether it is her new look for an upcoming movie. Nevertheless, the actress looks simply stylish in that latest picture. There are unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that it will be her look in one of her upcoming movies.
Next Release
Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the big release of her next movie Bhaagmathie. The first look poster of this bilingual movie was launched on her birthday and it opened to a grand reception. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release Bhaagmathie during the Republic Day weekend.
Other Projects
Well, there is no official confirmation regarding the actress's other upcoming projects. Reports are doing the rounds that the actress has been approached to play the leading lady in Nagarjuna's next film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Other reports also suggest that Anushka Shetty will be one among the female leads in Gautham Menon's upcoming bilingual movie.