 »   »   » LEGENDARY! Baahubali 2 Area-wise Closing Box Office Collections!

The B-town stars were flabbergasted and the trade pundits were awestruck by the tsunami created by a product called Baahubali - The Conclusion.

When a Rajinikanth movie releases, the entire state of Tamil Nadu and most parts of South India would be caught in the fever and the same is applicable to the Khans where the northern part of India would be affected by the fever bug.



But for the first time, irrespective of the geography, the entire nation was waiting in anticipation and thronged to theatres unanimously to find out the real reason as to "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?".



Baahubali also became the first Indian movie to garner a mammoth 10 Crore footfalls which no other Indian movie has ever achieved. Though movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Gadar, Sholay were tremendous blockbusters during its era and also would not be seen as a fair comparison between those movies and the contemporary flick due to period difference, one will have to admit the fact that a record is a record.



Baahubali 2 officially, is an industry hit not just in Tollywood but also in Kollywood, Bollywood and Sandalwood. Though the gross collections of Baahubali 2 is in its dominant first position in the Tamil Nadu box office, it is however just behind Kabali & Enthiran when the worldwide Tamil version is taken into consideration. It occupies the second spot in the Mollywood just behind Mohanlal's Pulimurugan.



Let's us check out the closing collections of the iconic movie.



Baahubali records as the first Indian movie to ever achieve the gigantic 1000+Cr distinction in the domestic nett box office Collection. The movie also is the pioneer in opening the 800 Cr to 1500 Cr club with respect to gross box office collections.



Not to forget the fact that this was the first time where an Indian cinema has been recorded as an industry hit in the neighbouring country of Nepal which is a unique and a proud instance.