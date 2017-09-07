 »   »   » Balakrishna To Collaborate With This Successful Director!

B. Gopal, one of the most successful directors of commercial cinema way back in the 90s and early 2000s, is once again staging a comeback with a commercial movie. Gopal, though was a busy technician once upon a time, lost his magic and slipped the way post 2005.

In order to revive his hanging career, Nandamuri Balakrishna has come to the director's rescue and has offered to act under his direction. The duo boasts of several hits including a couple of industry hits in the form of Samarasimha Reddy & Narasimha Naidu.

B Gopal is also the director who had given Chiranjeevi his career biggest success, Indra, which took the Telugu filmdom by storm way back in 2002. However, such a director then had to face a steep slump and is still waiting to march back into the industry.

Balayya, is known to be a star who generally paves chances for many young directors. Puri Jagannadh, who was facing a lull, was also offered a chance by Balayya to call action-cut for his movie which resulted in a product called Paisa Vasool. However, the movie tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Gopal has already started to work on the story for Balayya which will be funded by ace producer, Bellamkonda Suresh. The said project might take off once Balayya wraps up the shoot of his 102nd movie under the direction of KS Ravikumar.