 »   »   » Bhaagamathie Teaser Review!

Being introduced as a beautiful and swanky actress into the Telugu film industry, the tall and gorgeous Anushka Shetty chiselled herself to be called as a staggering performer in the industry. From taking up roles which exposed her looks to being one of the dominant part of the movie, Sweety has had a tremendous and an up-scaling growth.

Be it Arundhati, Nagavalli or the Baahubali franchise, the 36-year-old actress has shown her mettle in accepting and delivering formidableand challenging roles. Another movie to join the list of the said elite ventures is Bhaagamathie.



One of the most expected Bi-lingual movies of early 2018, Bhaagamathie, is all set to release on the occasion of Republic Day and the teaser of the movie is out.



Teaser Release And Reception



The 37 seconds long teaser indeed teases the audience without offering any substantial element for the audience to think or guess about the plot. A gist of thriller and an edge-of-the-seat-element has been successfully rendered in the teaser.



Anushka Shetty is just seen in a frame and kind of crucifies her hand. An interesting piece of element in the movie's teaser which has raised the expectations on Bhaagamathie.



Bhaagamathie teaser has garnered close to 1 Million views with over 23K Likes in less than a day.



Bhaagamathie Cast And Crew



Post Arundhati, Bhaagamathie could be the second heroine dominated flick to Sweety. She would be sharing the screen with Aadhi Pinnisetty, Jayaram, Asha Sharath and Vidyulekha Raman.



The makers of the movie have roped in actors from both Tamil and Telugu fraternity for this bi-lingual in order to render a native feel and approach for the audience.



The highlight of the teaser is the background music of S Thaman. Thaman has evolved as an effective music director and his work is pretty evident in Bhaagamathie's teaser.



Bhaagamathie is being directed by G. Ashok of Pilla Zamindar and the flick is bankrolled by UV Creations. The movie is all set to release on 26th January 2018.