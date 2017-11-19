 »   »   » Bunny Vas & Social Media Folks Criticize Nandi Awards!

The recent Nandi awards for consecutive years, 2014, 2015 and 2016 were announced by the Andhra government yesterday. The announcement of awards has drawn mixed reactions from public and the industry insiders as they feel that certain decisions were biased and not based on the deserving merit.

The Nandi Awards announced by the Government of Andhra has now become a debatable subject in political and cinema circles.

There is a wide spread criticism that the ruling TDP government of Andhra has not been genuine but instead has favoured a certain section of their chosen lot and has bestowed with awards. The social media buzzed over the controversy of announcement of awards and most of the folks were seen criticising the decision and posts were inundated with negative comments.

The biggest of criticisms was attracted for the decision of best film and best actor for the year 2014. While Legend has bagged the best film award, Nandamuri Balakrishna has won the coveted best actor award for the year. Cinema fans and general social media users feel that the classic family drama, Manam, would have been the right choice for the best film category. The same lot have as well expressed that either Nagarjuna for Manam or Jr. NTR for Temper would have been ideal for the best actor award.

One aMong the disappointed lot was Bunny Vas. Bunny Vas is a film producer and a close friend of actor Allu Arjun and Mega family. Bunny Vas expressed his dissatisfaction through his Facebook page.

Minutes after his post, the young producer realized that he had touched a sensitive subject connecting to the roots of politics as well. In order to avoid any further havoc, Vas was quick enough in taking down his post.

He posted "All Mega heroes should learn acting skills from TDP Government to achieve AP state awards." The satirical remark, though was taken off by the producer, cannot undo the same as few social media folks have a copy of the screenshot with them which in turn is doing rounds.

No matter what, the decision has been passed unanimously by the committee who dedicated humongous amount of time and patience to view all the nominated movies.