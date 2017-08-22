 »   »   » Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy To Be A Star-Studded Celluloid?

After a hiatus of 9 long years, Megastar Chiranjeevi came back to the silver screen with Khaidi No 150 which was released with much hype, hoopla, and fanfare. The movie scored well at the box office, and thus, announced the re-entry of the Tollywood Emperor.

However, the remake of Tamil's Kaththi seems to be just a trailer to the T-Town fans as they are set for a gigantic treat from the Megastar, Chiranjeevi. He confirmed that his 151st movie would be based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and the venture would be bankrolled by his son, Ram Charan, under the home banner of Konidela Productions. They had actively taken part in the launch of the movie on 16th August, 2017.

The makers of the movie seem to be leaving no stone unturned and are all set to make this epic movie a magnum opus venture which not only showcases the star status of Chiranjeevi but aids in the elevation of Tollywood standards.

Gaining fame from Kick and Race Gurram, Surender Reddy, who directed Ram Charan in Dhruva, has managed to impress both Charan & Chiranjeevi through his slick work. This helped him bag the prestigious project of calling action cut to the Megastar.

Post-stupendous success of the Baahubali series and the recent wave of market expansion activity, the father-son duo is stepping on the throttle.

Initially, the makers had announced that the multilingual movie would be made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Realising the fact that the storyline and character of Uyyalawada are restricted to the nativity of Telugu audience, the makers have now decided to play meticulously with the casting couch in order to make it big in all languages.

Rumours or real, one wishes the recent news to be reliable as it would be a sumptuous treat for all cinema fans. According to the recent grapevine, the Tollywood Megastar would be sharing screen space with other industry counterparts who are said to be donning pivotal roles.

Bollywood Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, who requires no introduction, Kannada's acting prodigy Kiccha Sudeep who had amazed T-Town audience through his stellar performance in Eega & current Kollywood sensation, Vijay Sethupathi, might be seen sharing the screen with Chiranjeevi.

Sizzling siren of the south, Nayantara, is said to be paired with Chiranjeevi while Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman will be scoring music for the movie. Imagine the impact and result of the movie if this dream combination gets together? Colossal, isn't it?

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is claimed to be the first freedom fighter of India by some sections of people, is sure to have some interesting dose of patriotism, terrific dialogues & goosebumps-oriented scenes in the movie.

With the amalgamation of many such stars across different industries and a gripping storyline, one could expect nothing short of blockbuster similar to Baahubali on the cards.