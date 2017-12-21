 »   »   » Dil Raju Backs Out Of Bharateeyudu

It was year 1996 when Indian cinema witnessed an exquisite celluloid in the form of Indian/Bharateeyudu/Hindustani. Bharateeyudu, was a rare combination of social message blended with terrific screenplay and some methodical acting. Bharateeyudu, marked the stamp of director Shankar as one of the formidable film-maker's of the country while the flick fetched in numerous accolades to the Ulaganayagan along with the prestigious National award for his profound acting.

The Proposed Sequel Of Bharateeyudu

After two decades, Shankar was all game to helm the sequel version of the blockbuster hit movie with Kamal Haasan. Discussions were on and it was even officially confirmed that the expensive budgeted movie would be bankrolled by the passionate producer of Tollywood, Dil Raju.

Raju, one of the most successful producers of Telugu industry, generally chooses to wear his thinking hat in order to finalize the movie's script and locking the action plan. But this time around, the meticulous producer banked more upon the credentials of Bharateeyudu flick and director Shankar's profound abilities.

Touted to be made on a massive budget of over 200 Cr, Bharateeyudu, by all magnitude seemed to be one of the biggies made in the country.

Fallout Of Bharateeyudu

The latest news to strike headlines is the supposed fallout of the combination. Producer Dil Raju has walked out of the project citing risk factor involved in the movie. Dil Raju stated that some of his well-wishers and close friends had suggested to drop the plans of making Bharateeyudu sequel as the idea of making the movie was more of a gamble and involved big risk.

He also opined that he is doing well by making movies in Telugu and there was no real necessity for him to step into the Tamil film land. Raju also realized the fact that, director Shankar is a wild horse who would not entertain anyone tweaking or playing around the script of the movie apart from his direction team.

Monetary Controversy

The producer of Indian/Bharateeyudu, AM Ratnam too, had jumped into the foray once the supposed sequel was announced. Ratnam claimed that Bharateeyudu was his product and any maker who wishes to create a sequel to the same had to shell out a chunk of movie's share to the founder of Sri Surya Movies.

Along with AM Ratnam's demand, it was Kamal Haasan's present market status which jolted the confidence of Dil Raju. Of late, the versatile actor's box office opening and records have been mediocre and he seem to have lost the art of pulling crowd into theatres. All these key dynamics prompted the vibrant film-maker to walk out of the project.

Changing Of Production Hands

The project of Bharateeyudu sequel has now been taken over by Lyca Productions from Dil Raju. Lyca Productions which is labelled as one of the biggest production houses of South Indian cinema boasts of some prestigious projects.

Lyca is currently bankrolling Rajinikanth's 2.O, which is said to be the most expensive project of Indian cinema. This would be there second collaboration with Shankar after 2.O and Kamal Haasan after Sabhash Naidu.