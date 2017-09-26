 »   »   » Dil Raju Not Happy With Ravi Teja's Performance

When a commercial actor makes a comeback after a brief time by collaborating with a highly successful producer, then the output of the product will be at its level best.

Dil Raju, who is on a successful roll, after continuous blockbusters such as Nenu Local, Shatamanam Bhavati & Fidaa, is now working on yet another interesting film, Raja the Great, with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja, who was on a brief hiatus for a period of two years and was last seen in Bengal Tiger, which released in 2015. Being directed by Anil Ravipudi of Supreme fame, the director had shown his intent way too clearly with the first look poster and the teaser of the movie.

Ravi Teja plays the protagonist in the movie who will be seen as a visually impaired person. Something new in the industry as challenging roles like these are not too often picked up by our mainstream heroes. The movie might show the difficulties, hardships encountered and challenges faced by a visually impaired person.

Dil Raju, a very persistent, passionate and a particular film-maker, was reportedly said to have watched the rushes of the movie with the director.

Apparently, the producer was not totally convinced with Ravi Teja's portrayal of the said character as he felt that the protagonist played his character at normalcy and the feel of a visually impaired person was missing majorly in the second half.

Sensing the feel that the characterization could take a hit since it missed the natural flavour, Raju insisted Anil to reshoot certain sequences of the second half with Ravi Teja.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on 12th of October along with Nagarjuna's Raju Gaari Gadha 2, but now seems to be pushed by a week. The movie, for now, is said to be hitting screens on 18th October and could expect an even further delay until the perfectionist producer attains satisfaction.