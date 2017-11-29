 »   »   » DOPPELGANGER! Fawad Khan LOOKS EXACTLY Like Baahubali Prabhas In His Latest Pics & We're Surprised

It's Fawad Khan's 36th birthday and Internet is going gaga over the actor. Since morning, we came across many interesting pictures and posts about Fawad Khan but nothing can beat this picture of Fawad Khan, in which he looks the carbon copy of Prabhas!

In this picture, Fawad Khan n is seen with a long moustache and beard and it reminds us of Prabhas from his Baahubali days. Can't believe us? Well you gotta believe your eyes, once you see the picture.



Surprised? So Are We! You would be lying if you say Fawad Khan isn't a doppelganger of Prabhas in this picture.

Meanwhile, Another Actor Is All Praises For Prabhas We're talking about none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is currently busy with the shoot of Prabhas' Saaho. Recently, while talking to a leading daily, Neil made hearttouching revelations about Prabhas.

How Sweet! "The saying, ‘Once the tree start bearing fruits, it bows down to earth,' describes him aptly," Neil Nitin Mukesh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

'There's No Tantrum' "The way he meets common people is so heart-warming. You will not hear him ever raise his voice at anybody. There's no tantrum. He's a great human being and that reflects in his fan following, too."

We Do Agree With Neil Nitin Mukesh Neil further added, "To dedicate five years of the prime time of your career in doing something that you believe in and that also at a young age is a big deal."

Neil Is Elated To Work With Prabhas "I bet no other actor would have done it. He started off so brilliantly and it paid him off because his believed in it and worked hard for it. That answers a lot about Prabhas as a person," concluded Neil Nitin Mukesh.



Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen playing a negative role in Saaho along with Mahesh Manjrekar and Jackie Shroff. The film also casts Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead role.