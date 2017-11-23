 »   »   » Gear Up Akkineni Fans, Here Is A Triple Treat!

It's celebration time for Akkineni fans. Not one but three big developments are piling up for the fans of the Akkineni clan.

Reunion Of RGV-Nagarjuna

Telugu cinema, in terms of technical film-making and innovative creation took a new birth in the year 1989. A debutant, passionate and a promising director, Ram Gopal Varma had joined hands with the then heartthrob, Yuva Samrat Nagarjuna for a cult classic movie, Shiva.

The movie swept audience by their feet and wrote new history in the books of Tollywood. With respect to certain pages of film-making, Shiva@ arguably cements its place in the all-time top 5 movies of Tollywood. After a huge gap of 28 Years, the exciting duo is all set to join hands for yet another movie.

The yet to be titled movie is touted to be a cop drama and the same was launched in Annapurna studios on Monday(Nov 20). Close sources claim that the movie will be filled with high voltage action sequences and the movie is expected to be shot till February 2018.

The movie will be hitting theatres sometime during April 2018 one will have to wait for 2 more quarters to witness whether the vibrant pair would recreate the same magic what they were able to achieve 3 decades ago.

Akhil-Koratala Combo

Akhil's much talked and hyped second flick, Hello, is all set to see a grand release on 22nd December and the teaser of the movie has garnered positive response from the audience.

Even the trade seems positive as the pre-release business numbers are touted to be quite high, considering the fact that Hello is just the second movie the Akkineni lad. With the joy of Hello yet to sink in, there comes another interesting update leading to a non-stop celebration.

Hat-trick director, Koratala Siva will be collaborating with Akhil. Siva is busy with the Mahesh Babu starrer, Bharat Ane Nenu, which is all set to release by April 2018. If all goes well, the Akhil-Siva project would take off by the first quarter of 2018.

Sizzling Pair Of Nagarjuna-Anushka Shetty

After Nagarjuna-Amala and Nagarjuna-Tabu, the best on-screen partner to compliment the King was Anushka Shetty. The tall and beautiful Mangalore girl started her career with Nagarjuna and the successful pair was seen in as many as 8 movies such as Super, Don, King, Ragada, Damarukam, Soggade Chinni Nayana (Guest Appearance), Oopiri (Guest Appearance) & Om Namo Venkatesaya.

Nagarjuna, of late has shifted his focus gear towards character oriented scripts which was evident in his recent flicks, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Manam, Oopiri, Om Namo Venkatesaya & Raju Gaari Gadhi 2. With the sensual pair getting back together on-screen, one could expect another mass commercial movie in the lines of Ragada or Super.