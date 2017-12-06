 »   »   » Gopichand's Back-to-back Disappointments!

Gopichand, one of the most talented actors of Telugu cinema can get along effortlessly in both hero and negative roles. He is indeed a powerhouse of talent who has proved his ability with his varied acting skills. However, the actor is yet to get his due in the industry as he is being eluded of a solid script and a resounding hit.

The 38-year-old actor is not being pampered with good box-office results and audience reception, off late and the box office performances of his previous two movies are the testimonials of the same.

Gautham Nanda

Lot of hopes and expectations were pinned up on his venture, Gautham Nanda. The movie had a good positive word of mouth before its release, as the posters and theatrical trailer of the movie were indeed impressive. The movie had made quite a handsome pre-release theatrical business of over 21 Crores which was indeed big considering Gopichand's star power and box office pull. But negative feedback and flaws in the screenplay did it in for the movie as the same ended up as a double disaster with just over 11 Crores theatrical share into its kitty.

Oxygen

The handsome hunk had pinned his hopes on Oxygen, his subsequent movie post Gautham Nanda, which had hit the screens on December 1st. Though its final result at the box office would be determined in the following weeks, the result might not be too favorable as the word of mouth from the public and the critics review are on the negative side. The movie falls flat and is predictable all over. Though the movie is power packed with an ensemble cast, the storyline and the technical aspects of the movie don't compliment them and eventually fails in sustaining the momentum.

All said and done, all eyes now will be titled towards his next movie, Aaradugula Bullet. The movie appears terrific on papers as the star names which are featuring in the casting and technical departments command a great track record. The story and screenplay is being penned by Vakkanantham Vamsi, a skillful writer who has been a prime factor in churning out blockbusters for stars like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Possible Break-through

B. Gopal, director of Industry hit movies like Indra, Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu, will be wielding the microphone for this movie while the king of background music, Manisharma will be composing music for this venture. Southern Siren Nayanthara will be romancing the Action Star in the movie. Wish Gopichand rise back like a phoenix with Aaradugula Bullet.