 »   »   » IN PICS! Hello Audio Launch Ceremony Turns Out To Be A Star-studded Event!

Hello is set to be the big Tollywood release of the upcoming Christmas season. The film, featuring Akhil Akinneni in the lead role, is expected to make a grand release on December 22, 2017.

Directed by Vikram Kumar, Hello is the second acting venture of Akhil Akkineni as a lead hero. Vikram Kumar, with Hello, is expected to deliver yet another big hit to Tollywood.



Some of the songs of Hello have already gained the attention of the audiences. The audio launch ceremony of Hello was held at MGM studios inVisakhapatnam on December 10, 2017.



The big function was attended by celebrities like Nagarjuna, Priyadarshan, Akhil Akkineni, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vikram Kumar and others. Take a look at some photos from the function..



Nagarjuna & Others Nagarjuna, who has produced the film under the banner of Annapurna Studios, was present for the big function. In this picture, you could see Nagarjuna along with Akhil Akkineni, Vikram Kumar and Anup Rubens.

Akhil Akkineni Akhil Akkineni, who plays the lead role in this upcoming movie, spoke a few words during the function. In his emotional speech, he thanked his parents and Vikram Kumar for supporting him throughout - even during the tough times.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of popular film-maker Priyadarshan is making her debut as a leading lady with Hello. Earlier, the actress had worked as an assistant director in the film Irumugan.

Priyadarshan Popular film-maker Priyadarshan was also present for the grand function held in Vishakapattanam. Interestingly, Vikram Kumar had earlier worked as an assistant to the ace film-maker.

Amala Akkineni Yesteryear actress Amala Akkineni made it a point to grace the big audio launch function of her son's upcoming movie. In this picture, you could see Amala Akkineni, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Priyadarshan.

Anup Rubens Hello has its songs set to tune by popular music director Anup Rubens. Hello has 5 songs in it and most of them have emerged as catchy numbers.

LIVE Performance The live performance of Akhil Akkineni was one of the major highlights of the movie. He did impress the audience with his dance performance. Importantly, he also sang live on stage.



MORE PICTURES! Hello Audio Launch Ceremony