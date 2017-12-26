 »   »   » Hello Box Office: Day 1 Collections

Much has been discussed, talked and shared about Hello. Team Hello has put in humongous amount of effort in order to chisel out an artistically crafted product and the producer of the movie, King Nagarjuna, has been extremely cautious in delivering a hit movie to his son, post the debacle of his debut movie, Akhil.

Hello's Endorsement



Nagarjuna left no stone unturned in order to make the movie reach out to the audiences. Be it the title launch, first look, teaser, theatrical trailer, audio launch event or even the grand pre-release event, he ensured that the word Hello would linger in the ears of audiences, time and again till the time of its release. A good pre-release publicity was generated by the team of Hello.



Mega Family Wishes



Nagarjuna had roped in both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the pre-release event of Hello to increase the expectations on the movie and to draw more audience to theatres.



Hello Box Office Collections



Nizam- 0.91Cr, Ceeded- 0.48Cr, Vizag- 0.33Cr, East- 0.18Cr, West- 0.13Cr, Krishna- 0.22Cr, Guntur- 0.40Cr, Nellore- 0.09Cr, USA- 0.93Cr & Rest- 0.36Cr.



The overall share tally stands at 4.03Cr whilst the gross figure tabulates to 7.46Cr. Considering the distribution price, Akhil's first movie's collections and the publicity generated for the movie, the collections are quite below par and not completely satisfactory.



Breakeven Mark



Being sold at a whopping cost of 32Cr, a lot needs to be done by Hello in order to recover the said amount. Having said that, the word of mouth has been very impressive and the movie is marching ahead at a steady pace in the Box Office. Hello has breached the $500K mark in the US Box Office in the first two days showing the credibility and the quality content of the movie.



Will Hello be able to enter the profit zone and render the much needed hit to Akkineni Akhil? 2 weeks from now will answer the question.