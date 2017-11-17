 »   »   » Hello Teaser Is Out! Akhil Set To Bounce Back!

After the disastrous debut, Akkineni Akhil was seen taking some considerable amount of time and concentration in order to bounce back with his second flick. The fourth star of the Akkineni clan is said to have put his focus, heart and soul for his second movie.

Hello, being directed by Vikram Kumar, the movie was already in news considering the track record of the director. Vikram had earlier directed classics such as 13B, Manam and Suriya's 24. Manam, a very close movie for the Akkineni family and fans, is treated more as a memory than a movie.



Being produced under the home banner of Annapurna studios, King Nagarjuna is said to have taken keen interest in designing the much required blockbuster for his younger son.



Nagarajuna in an earlier interview had stated that both Vikram and Akhil had toiled hard relentlessly for a superior output and the same would be reflected post the release of the movie.



The teaser of the movie was launched on 16th Nov 2017 which has been largely appreciated.



Teaser Dissection



The 70-second-long video has some visually rich cuts and the action block seems to be crisp and terrific. Akhil looks tough and the teaser seems to be giving the gist of the movie.



PS Vinod, the cinematographer deserves a special mention for his rich and colourful rendition while Prawin Pudi deserves an equal applause for his slick cuts.



An excited Akhil announced the launch of his movie's teaser followed by a few celebrities joining in the bandwagon as well.



"And here it is! It's HELLO time. Proudly presenting our teaser. Hope it was worth the wait. Cheers ! #HelloOnDec22" -Sic



"The dashing and dazzling heroine of the movie too shared her excitement hellllooo hellloooo what r all those stunts awesomeeee! All d best wd this one" -Sic



Overwhelming Responses To The Teaser



Allu Sirish: This is so dope! Killer stunts & stunning visuals. You're on fire @AkhilAkkineni8! #HelloTeaser -Sic



Vamshi Paidipally: #HelloTeaser is Stunning... Way to go @AkhilAkkineni8 .. All the very Best to Vikram kumar, my brother P.S.Vinod and the HELLO Team... -Sic



Akkineni Nagarjuna: Anytime is hello time!!! Hellooo my friends!!- Sic



But the surprise package was that of the "dedicated post" from maverick director Ram Gopal Varma. He tweeted,



"Just watched Hello teaser and I am really overwhelmingly overwhelmed

Not as a film-maker, but purely as a film watcher I truly feel HELLO seems to be a brand new age cinema not only in its content but also in its intent .."



"By that I mean that the people behind it are just intending to follow their heart without catering to beaten to death stories and also not being afraid of not impressing the viewer ..Thats because anyone truthful doesn't need to impress anyone and HELLO reeks of honesty which is almost an extinct commodity in the film industry."



"I will not say hats off to Vikram but I truly want to take my shoes off next when I meet him and with regard to Akhil I can clearly see in all his jumping around nothing but an extraordinary zeal to reach some undiscovered heights rather than to just climb a pre laid ladder..."



"Hey Akhil Akkineni I don't know where and why the fuck u hid all these wonderful aspects of urs in ur first film but now that u have finally come out with the real u,I have no doubt that all we audience will have a fucking orgasm on December 22nd."



The teaser of the movie has already garnered 1.3 Million views with over 42K Likes. With such number of positive responses and compliments flowing in for the teaser, one hope for a blast on 22nd December when the movie braces the theatres.