 »   »   » PICS! Highlights Of Spyder Pre-Release Event!

There are less than 10 days for the fans of Telugu cinema to witness one of the most intriguing and expected movie of the year! Spyder, a mammoth project is all set to release on Sept 27, has raised expectations all over South India.
The team of Spyder had launched the audio of Tamil version a week ago and recently had a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Fans of Mahesh babu were ecstatic to see three generations of the Ghattamaneni clan under a single roof.
Gracing the event, the ever charming yesteryear hero, Krishna, the present generation heartthrob Mahesh Babu and by all possibilities, the next gen star, Gautham were spotted together on the same dais.
The team of Spyder looked extremely confident and success of the movie seems to be pre-written. Let's check some of the highlights of the function.
S J Suryah
The antagonist of the movie, an ace cinema director who had called action-cut for heroes like Ajith, Pawan Kalyan & Vijay is now being associated with Mahesh, but on-screen. Director AR Murugadoss was an associate with Suryah and this was the best way to be pay tribute to the Guru.
Suryah thanked both ARM and Mahesh and as well heaped huge praises on Mahesh Babu. The energetic director was astonished to see the response of Prince's fans and even called their relationship a unique one.
Rakul Preeth Singh
Keeping her speech short and sweet, the beautiful actress claimed that the movie was the biggest one of her career and also certified that Mahesh was a dedicated actor and a family-oriented person.
A R Muragadoss
The backbone of the movie thanked everyone profusely but had the best words for his protagonist. ARM thanked Suryah for accepting this role without any aversions.
ARM remembered his experience of watching Okkadu during its third week. He stated that the movie hall was filled with family audience and the response was overwhelming. Of all the actors he has worked with, ARM confidently said that Mahesh was the best with respect to his dedication as Mahesh's cooperation was immense.
A schedule of straight 80 days of night shoot was to be done and the hero did it effortlessly without any tantrums and diktats. ARM got his assistant directors on stage and introduced them to the audience which was indeed a sweet gesture.
Mahesh Babu
One of the biggest stars of this generation, Mahesh who was introduced to the industry as Krishna's son, has now carved a name for his own self. Mahesh thanked the entire cast and crew profusely, specially the director. Mahesh praised stunt master Peter Hein for his dedication, and the talent of music director Harris Jayaraj.
He said that it is a blessing to have worked with Santhosh Sivan, the cinematographer. Claiming that he was a huge fan of the ace cinematographer after watching classics such as Thalapathi and Roja back in the 90s, the actor reprimanded his fans for interrupting Santhosh Sivan's speech.
The handsome actor also opened up that his fans are unique unlike other actors' fans as Mahesh's fans would refrain from watching their idol's movies if the quality of the content is mediocre.
The trailer of the movie too, has garnered over 3.6 M views with over 150K likes after 44 hours of its release.