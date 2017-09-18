 »   »   » PICS! Highlights Of Spyder Pre-Release Event!

There are less than 10 days for the fans of Telugu cinema to witness one of the most intriguing and expected movie of the year! Spyder, a mammoth project is all set to release on Sept 27, has raised expectations all over South India.

The team of Spyder had launched the audio of Tamil version a week ago and recently had a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Fans of Mahesh babu were ecstatic to see three generations of the Ghattamaneni clan under a single roof.



Gracing the event, the ever charming yesteryear hero, Krishna, the present generation heartthrob Mahesh Babu and by all possibilities, the next gen star, Gautham were spotted together on the same dais.



The team of Spyder looked extremely confident and success of the movie seems to be pre-written. Let's check some of the highlights of the function.

