 »   »   » Jai Lava Kusa Box Office Collections!

Dussehra is one of the most expected seasons for the Tollywood audience. Not for the festival and celebration but for the spree of movies which are slated for release.

Jr. NTR's much awaited flick Jai Lava Kusa which made its way to the theatres on 21st September, opened with some terrific records. The movie also broke certain records and showed the star power of Tarak. However, after 8 days of its release, let's see where the movie stands commercially and predict its final result through an estimated projection.



Jai Lava Kusa, grossed a whopping 32 Cr in the AP/TG circuits which made it the biggest earner after Baahubali 2. Due to the implementation of GST, the share worth was not proportional with the gross as the movie earned a share of over 21 Cr.



However, the movie has slowed down after its first week and there are no signs of the movie raking in some big bucks at the box office.



The worldwide collections break up along with its estimated projection after the run of 8 days (1st week) is as follows:



Nizam



Sold: 21 Cr

Share: 13.6 Cr



A key fort for Telugu cinema, Nizam contributes a major share of revenue in general. The rights of the region were sold at a huge price of 21.2 Cr and the movie for now, has raked in around 13.6 Cr. For now, it looks a daunting task to achieve the break-even status.



Status: Average to Above Average



Vizag



Sold: 8 Cr

Share: 5.17 Cr

Vizag region too looks a bit slim in terms of breakeven chances as the target is quite far. A lot of work to be done from now on.



Status: Average to Above Average



Ceeded



Sold: 12.6 Cr

Share: 9.8 Cr

A strong zone of Nandamuri family, the movie could recover its distribution share in this region as it has already earned over 75%.



Status: Above Average to Hit



East



Sold: 5.7 Cr

Share: 4.72 Cr



A difficult proposition once again. But the Dusshera weekend could turn tables by pulling in family audience.

Status: Average to Above Average (May even land up as Hit)



West



Sold: 4.5 Cr

Share: 3.13 Cr

With over 1.3 Cr to be recovered, it seems a mountain to be climbed.



Status: Average to Above Average



Guntur & Krishna



Sold: 12.6 Cr

Share: 7.18 Cr

Breakeven here is way too difficult with the present status and loss in the said region could be expected.

Status: Average



Nellore



Sold: 2.9 Cr

Share: 2.06 Cr

Might end up somewhere around/lesser to the sold price.

Status: Average to Above Average



Karnataka



Sold: 8.2 Cr

Share: 6.5 Cr

Strong fort of Young Tiger who commands huge fan base after Sr. NTR and Chiranjeevi, Jai Lava Kusa's share is a whopping 6.5 Cr which is next to Baahubali series and Khaidi No 150. The movie seems to achieve break-even in this region.



Status: Above Average to Hit



Overseas



Sold: 8.5 Cr

Share: 7.2 Cr

Tarak becomes the first actor to have hat-trick 1.5 M in the USA and its response over the globe have been good. But will it earn the 8.5 Cr mark is the question.



Status: Average to Above Average



Tamil Nadu



Sold: 1 Cr

Share: 1.1 Cr

Crossed the mark and is already a hit.

Status: Hit

Rest of India

Sold: 0.8 Cr

Share: 1.0 Cr

A successful venture.



Status: Average to Above Average