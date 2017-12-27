 »   »   » Jai Simha Audio Launch: Highlights

The audio launch event of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Jai Simha, which happened over the weekend was more similar to a political meeting with a lot of political stakeholders than that of a cinema event.

At the grand event which was organised in Amaravathi, a lot of interesting throwbacks, video song snippets and trailer were made available live making the fans of Nandamuri go ecstatic throughout the evening.



Trailer Launch



The evening had a surprise trailer launch. The 1:55 minute long trailer is full of action and heavy dialogues, something which Balayya is trademarked for. However, the same has not been quite well received by the social media folks as the trailer has garnered over 3.3 Million views with 37k likes and 15k dislikes.



KS Ravikumar



One of the best commercial directors of Tamil cinema, who had recently tested his waters in Kannada industry with Sudeep successfully, is now trying his luck at Telugu cinema. Ravikumar managed to address the crowd with his crisp speech and decent Telugu, thanked the entire set of cast and crew who had rendered their best to Jai Simha.



CK Kalyan



Kalyan seemed very confident about his product, Jai Simha, and assured the audience that the entire cast and crew would stamp their impact in the minds of the audience. Jai Simha was a long pending desire of Kalyan as his previous combination with Balayya, Paramaveer Chakra, was set in the patriotic backdrop and wanted to make a movie with a complete mass and commercial plot for the fans.



Kalyan, under CK Entertainments banner would be releasing the movie on his own without striking any deal with any of the distribution houses in order to reap in rich dividends and donate some of the earned money to Balakrishna's Cancer Institute.



Nara Lokesh



The IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh and son-in-law of Balakrishna was the Chief Guest of the event. Lokesh introduced himself with his mother's name prefix, much similar to the style of Gauthami Putra Satakarni. Lokesh spoke high about Balakrishna, his fans and the bonding they share between each other.



He affirmed that Balakrishna is seen as a record creator and the same had been proved in previous instances such as Narasimha Naidu, Samarasimha Naidu, Simha, Legend and Gauthami Putra Satakarni. The muddu bidda of Nandamuri clan was also awestruck at Balayya's energy.



Nandamuri Balakrishna



As usual, the second torch bearer of Nandamuri family had an extended interaction with the media and fans through his 24-minute-long speech. Remembering the fact that the title Jai Simha, was the lucky mascot for his father, the great NTR, Balakrishna believed that the title would bring in the same charm to him as well.



Reciting Sanskrit chants and giving a gist of his music knowledge, Balayya thanked Chirantan Bhat, the music director of Jai Simha, who had rendered music for Gauthami Putra Satakarni, as well. The actor also reminisced the fact that both Ravikumar and himself, were supposed to collaborate quite some long time back but destined brought them together for Jai Simha.



He thanked the entire crew and his fans specifically for being his backbone all these years.



Jai Simha stars Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Haripriya, Murali Mohan and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Ratnam has penned the story for the movie while KS Ravikumar has called action cut for the flick. The movie is all set to release on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranti.