 »   »   » Jawaan Box Office: Day 1 Collections

Jawaan, which hit screens on Dec 1, is expected to come as a breather to Sai Dharam Tej as the young actor is caught tangled in a string of failures. Will the movie help the mega lad in churning out a hit or continue his bad luck of failures? The result of the movie answers the question which is just a few weeks away.

Let's check out the pre-release business and the Day 1 collections of the movie at the box office.



Area Day1 Collections Pre-release Biz



Nizam 1.06 Cr 5.5 Cr

Vizag 0.34 Cr 1.75 Cr

East 0.26 Cr 1.3 Cr

West 0.16 Cr 1.05 Cr

Guntur 0.37 Cr 1.5 Cr

Krishna 0.19 Cr 1.20 Cr

Nellore 0.11 Cr 0.70 Cr

Ceeded 0.55 Cr 3 Cr

USA 0.18 Cr 0.80 Cr (Incl rest)

Rest 0.40 Cr 1.20 Cr (KA)

Total 3.62 Cr 18 Cr



Jawaan needs to recover over 18 Cr share for the movie to gain the hit status. Sai Dharam Tej's third movie, Subramanyam For Sale, had made a theatrical business of over 18 Cr and had earned close to the said pre-biz numbers.



Following the success of the latter movie, Sai Dharam Tej's market value spiked up which prompted Dil Raju to produce a movie for Sai Dharam Tej under his banner.



The collaboration of Sai Dharam Tej and Dil Raju resulted in a product called Supreme, which turned out to be the actor's biggest hit of his career till date. Supreme earned an overall share of 25 Cr, which made him a promising young star.



However, his subsequent flicks, Winner, Thikka & Nakshatram, failed miserably at the box office due to poor scripts, execution and delivery. Sai Dharam Tej was lured towards the typical commercial genre in order to garner instant image and fan following which eventually, backfired.



As a result, the pre-release business of Sai Dharam Tej's 8th movie is much lesser compared to the 3rd and 4th movies of his career, Subramanyam For Sale and Supreme.



The opening of his latest outing too, has proved his lull at the box office. While Subramanyam For Sale had earned a distributor share of over 3.65 Cr, his subsequent flick, Supreme had amassed a huge 4.7Cr making it his career biggest and best. Jawaan failed to beat both the said movies and has just managed to occupy the third spot in terms of opening day collections.



Mega fans hope that the final worldwide figures of Jawaan would end up as Sai Dharam Tej's career biggest numbers as that would help him bounce back into the arena.