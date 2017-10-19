 »   »   » Jr NTR & Allu Arjun's Interesting Combinations For Their Next Movies!

NTR's Emotional Drama As His Next

After the terrific success of Jai Lava Kusa, Nandamuri Taraka Rama is all set to roll out his next venture in what is touted to be an emotional family drama. Though there was a confirmation that the Young Tiger would be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas, we are yet to be assured whether the said family drama will be helmed by Trivikram.

Confirmation on the same will be obtained once Tarak is back from his Europe holiday trip.

There are ripe news around T-Town that NTR will be seen collaborating with the Shatamanam Bhavati director, Sathish Vegesna, under the production of Dil Raju. The aforesaid movie could be a Taraka-Sathish combo, wherein the duo might wrap up the movie and release it during the summer before the Taraka-Trivikram movie is initiated. Or we may have to wait and see whether Taraka takes his own sweet time by taking up one project at a time, starting with Trivikram's project first and then followed by Sathish's venture.

In the meantime, fans of NTR seem to be taking a cue from Superstar Rajinikanth's fans. In what is seen to be a rare instance of sorts, Taraka fans have decided to construct a temple for their idol in Karnataka. Taraka, who has an exceptional following in Karnataka will be the first Tollywood actor to receive such adulation and admiration from fans, especially in a neighbouring state.Nandamuri fans will be waiting for an official confirmation from their star actor.

AR Rahman On Board For Allu Arjun's Upcoming Film

Oscar award winner, the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman has been roped into composing the music for the Telugu and Tamil bilingual, untitled venture which boasts of an interesting combination of Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Tamil director Lingusamy.

ARR who is now busy scoring music for Bunny's uncle, Chiranjeevi, upcoming flick Syera Narasimha Reddy, will soon be composing music for the nephew as well. Both Allu Arjun and Lingusamy are planning to make it big in either language in order to extend their respective market values; who better than AR Rahman himself to help them achieve the task.

Lingusamy is currently busy with the Vishal starrer Sandakozhi-2 and Allu Arjun is currently canning his portions for Naa Peru Surya. Both the actor and director will start working on the untitled project from April once their respective commitments are done with.