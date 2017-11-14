 »   »   » Jr. NTR Becomes The First South Indian Actor To Achieve This Rare Feat!

Jr. NTR, an all-rounder of Tollywood in terms of his performance capabilities, is seeming to have the best of his time in the industry. With consecutive hits in the form of Temper, Nannakku Prematho & Janatha Garage, Tarak once again has won both critical acclaim and public love with his latest venture, Jai Lava Kusa.

Tarak's recent movie has been a mixed bag of emotions in terms of appreciation and commercial aspect. There have been two records set by Tarak which can be seen on the higher side while the business part of the movie has taken a slight hit. Let us check out what those two sides of coin are.

Successful Streak In The USA

NTR becomes the first south Indian actor to hit the USD 1.5 M mark on three successful occasions at the USA box office. Nannakku Prematho being the most successful movie standing at over USD 2M, Janatha Garage follows in next with USD 1.8 M and then Jai Lava Kusa with little less than USD 1.6 M.

Tarak's graph in the said region is being impressive as well as the premiere collections of his movies are steadily increasing. With the actor teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next flick, the movie could well be his first USD 2.5 to 3M at the US box office.

RTC X Roads

The renowned and a flamboyant area in Hyderabad boasts a special place amidst the Telangana cinema market. Clocking 1 Cr gross for a movie is considered to be an achievement which adds weightage to the success of the movie.

Almost all top stars were successful in achieving the target except the young tiger. Though NTR's 2003 blockbuster Simhadri was almost close to the target with 98 Lakhs, the movie fell short of 2 Lakhs in order to reach the magical figure. With Jai Lava Kusa, NTR's long pending desire and dream has finally come true.

Final Box Office Closing Share

Jai Lava Kusa has finally lowered down its curtains at the box office and the movie has ended up as NTR's all-time second highest grosser in his career. Despite the said fact, Tarak's movie has failed to achieve break-even in any of the Andhra & Telangana region.

Region Pre-Release Business Final Share

Nizam 21.2 Cr 16.02 Cr

Ceeded 12.6 Cr 12.04 Cr

Vizag 8.0 Cr 7.18 Cr

East 5.7 Cr 5.57 Cr

West 4.5 Cr 3.70 Cr

Guntur & Krishna 12.6 Cr 10.74 Cr

Nellore 2.9 Cr 2.54 Cr

Karnataka 8.2 Cr 7.48 Cr

Tamil Nadu 1.0 Cr 1.30 Cr

Overseas 8.0 Cr 7.62 Cr

Rest of India 0.8 Cr 1.15 Cr

Total 86 Cr 75.34 Cr

*Source: ABO

Jai Lava Kusa has managed to garner 87% of the total value and thus has ended up as an average venture at the box office.