 »   »   » When Jr NTR Made Paruchuri Gopalakrishna Emotional!

Ace writer of Telugu filmdom, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna has drawn relative comparisons between Sr NTR and Jr NTR and it seems to be a justified act. Let's check out the reason for his evaluation.

Rewinding back to 1995, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, one among the writer duo fondly referred to as Parchuri Brothers, was travelling to Rajahmundry by train for a movie shoot. It was at that time where the writing magician spotted director Gunashekar with a group of kids.

After striking a conversation with him, Gopalakrishna learnt that the director was wielding the microphones for the Bala Ramayanam project with Master NTR (who is now known as Young Tiger Jr NTR) in the lead role. Jr NTR humbly greeted Gopalkrishna and was asked to recognise the writer. Jr NTR replied that the duo were famously known as Parchuri Brothers and it was the grandfather who had rechristened them with the fancy name.

It was then that Paruchuri had reached the conclusion that the Young Tiger wasn't just an ordinary kid.While the journey was still on, Tarak realised that the Paruchuri Brother was without lunch and stepped forward to offer his lunch to him. A curious writer asked the young kid as to what he would have to which the young kid replied that his mother, Shalini, had given him with 2 lunch boxes. An emotionally grown Gopalkrishna had happy tears in his eyes as he had similar experience with his grandfather, Sr NTR in the past.

Dating back to 1981, Gopalakrishna's elder brother, Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao, was penning the script for a movie. The producer of the movie had asked the former to pen the lyrics for a song but the writer refused to do so as he was informed that his mentor, Guru C. Narayana Reddy, too was roped in to write lyrics for the same song and that the best out of the two would be selected. This enraged the producer who questioned Venkateswara Rao about his younger brother having lunch in the sets without working for the movie.

Clearly upset with the producer's act, Paruchuri Brothers left the set by handing over the script. In order to reach a cool mind state, Paruchuri Brothers decided to visit Sr NTR, a meeting they felt would come as a cool breeze. An injured NTR was resting at his residence and had quite some time to spare with the Paruchuri Brothers.

Upon enquiring their lunch status, the brothers remarked that they would help themselves at a nearby restaurant to which the Acting God refused. NTR insisted they join his family for lunch since the day marked an auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. NTR introduced Paruchuri to his family as "Saraswati Putrulu" (children of Goddess Saraswati). This touching statement made the brothers grow emotional.