 »   »   » Jr NTR’s Dussehra Gift To Fans!

Dussehra is the usual time when the effigy of Ravana is burnt which ideally symbolizes the elimination of bad vibe. But, come this Dussehra and you would witness fans of Telugu cinema celebrating the arrival of Ravana. No, not the real Ravana but instead the reel Ravana in the form of Young Tiger Jr. NTR.

Tarak who has churned out three consecutive hits in the form of Temper, Nannako Prematho and Janatha Garage, is all set to keep the momentum going and continue his success streak with Jai Lava Kusa.

The pre-release function and the trailer launch were held recently at Hyderabad which were sweetly embraced by the actor's fans.

Jai Lava Kusa Trailer



The trailer comes in as an unexpected and an impressive package which gives the gist of the movie and as well showcases the calibre of NTR as a profound actor. If Lava is seen as a well-behaved gentleman who is a stickler to his principles, Kusa is shown as a carefree lad who invokes lighter moments. But the highlight and show stealer of the celluloid would undoubtedly be the character of Jai.

Jai is villainous, macho and terrifying. His dialogue delivery with stammering disability, mannerisms and attitude are testimonials of his acting talent.

The trailer has impressed quite a lot of non Nandamuri fans as well. In a span of 19 hours, the trailer has garnered close to 4M views and over 161K Likes.

Pre-release Event

Few excerpts from the event which gives an overall idea about the celebration.

Nandamuri Harikrishna The proud father showered praises on both his sons and wished that the producer-actor duo would make the former's father's name (Late NTR) eternal and in turn serve the fans with a sumptuous treat. Bobby KS Ravindra whose debut movie Power had a decent outing at the Box Office had to face a major slump with Sardaar Gabbar Singh. Testing his luck with a concrete script, Bobby had impressed both Kalyan Ram and Tarak by his narratives. Claiming this movie to have earned him more experience in terms of handling the complexities as a director and in the technical department, Bobby attributed his success to Tarak for being a co-operative and a director's actor. DSP The bonding between Tarak & DSP is more than colleagues and these friends are on the verge of attaining Hat trick success. Devi Sri Prasad, who has given rocking numbers in the movie will sure be appreciated for his BGM work especially for Jai's character. Kalyan Ram shared the experience of Jai teaser making that the BGM for the same was rendered by Devi during his abroad tour. Though the situation was squeezing and a bit hurried for the Rock Star, the output was top notch and extra ordinary. Kalyan Ram Producer and brother, Kalyan Ram had an additional responsibility of chiselling out a superior product as the movie was connected to both Senior and Junior NTR. Kalyan had been careful and involved throughout the process from the word go without compromising on any bit. Jr. NTR The man of the moment, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao! Performing three different characters with lot of variations and completing the movie schedule in a span of 6-7 months is no joke and the output of the movie is a testimonial for NTR's dedication and hardwork.

Tarak attributed his life and career success to his fans and reassured that his work would be a constant effort and process of making the family fans happy and proud.

Some of celebrity Twitterati too, went gaga over the trailer.

Khusbhu Sundar

Hope #JaiLavaKusa releases in chennai simultaneously..want to catch it on 1st day itself..

Ramesh Bala

#JaiLavaKusaTrailer One Man.. Triple the Mass.. @tarak9999 is simply rocking as #JaiLavaKusa

Rana Daggubati

What a fine actor you are man!! Waiting to watch JAI!!!RAAAVVVANNNA!!

SS Rajamouli

Tarak never ceases to amaze us with his acting capabilities. Jai is impeccable. Can't wait to watch him on screen.

The movie is all slated for a Dussehra release on 21st September. The pre-release business has already occupied the non-Baahubali record and hope that the movie's business too follows the same footsteps.